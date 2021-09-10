|
September 10, 2021
- ITF and IBF agreed on wage increases for seafarers
-
- From the first of January 2022, increases of +3% are applied and
+1.5% from 1 January 2023
-
- The International Transport Workers' Union
International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) and the Joint
Negotiating Group (JNG) of the International Bargaining Forum (IBF),
the body representing seafarers' employers in the
negotiations with the unions, agreed on wage increases
of seafarers at the conclusion of negotiations held in recent days
which - the parties specified - were particularly
challenging due to fluctuations in profits recorded by the
maritime transport sector and higher operating costs
determined by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. To this
In this regard, the ITF and the IBF have specified that they have agreed on the
need to recognize the sacrifices made by seafarers
during the pandemic by continuing to ensure the
of world trade even if it is not possible to return home
at the end of their contracts and without receiving salary increases
in 2021.
-
- The agreement between the union and the employers' representation provides for
that from the first of January 2022 increases of +3% of
wages and salaries of seafarers and that from 1 January 2023
applied a further increase of +1.5% in wages and allowances.
-
- Highlighting the risk that the pandemic has posed to the
seafarers, the problems they have had to face because
have been denied medical assistance by the port States of
emergency and denouncing once again the world scandal
represented by the impossibility of providing for the exchanges of
crew of the ships, the President of the Seafars Section of the ITF,
David Heindel, pointed out that "in the last 18 months the
seafarers have shown professionalism and commitment
Exceptional. So - he added - we are proud to be
managed to ensure increases in the income of seafarers in
recognition of their daily sacrifice to maintain the
supply chains on the move, delivering to billions of
consumers and companies essential goods for our recovery".
-
- JNG spokesman Commander Belal Ahmed and President
of the JNG and the International Mariners Management Association of
Japan (IMMAJ), Toshihito Inoue, also highlighted the harsh
work carried out by seafarers during the pandemic. Inoue has
specified that 'the wage agreement ensures stability
future wage market of seafarers, allowing employers to
work to better address demand volatilities
which characterizes the different maritime transport markets from the
2020».
|
