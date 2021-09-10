



September 10, 2021

From the first of January 2022, increases of +3% are applied and +1.5% from 1 January 2023

The International Transport Workers' Union International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) and the Joint Negotiating Group (JNG) of the International Bargaining Forum (IBF), the body representing seafarers' employers in the negotiations with the unions, agreed on wage increases of seafarers at the conclusion of negotiations held in recent days which - the parties specified - were particularly challenging due to fluctuations in profits recorded by the maritime transport sector and higher operating costs determined by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. To this In this regard, the ITF and the IBF have specified that they have agreed on the need to recognize the sacrifices made by seafarers during the pandemic by continuing to ensure the of world trade even if it is not possible to return home at the end of their contracts and without receiving salary increases in 2021.

The agreement between the union and the employers' representation provides for that from the first of January 2022 increases of +3% of wages and salaries of seafarers and that from 1 January 2023 applied a further increase of +1.5% in wages and allowances.

Highlighting the risk that the pandemic has posed to the seafarers, the problems they have had to face because have been denied medical assistance by the port States of emergency and denouncing once again the world scandal represented by the impossibility of providing for the exchanges of crew of the ships, the President of the Seafars Section of the ITF, David Heindel, pointed out that "in the last 18 months the seafarers have shown professionalism and commitment Exceptional. So - he added - we are proud to be managed to ensure increases in the income of seafarers in recognition of their daily sacrifice to maintain the supply chains on the move, delivering to billions of consumers and companies essential goods for our recovery".

JNG spokesman Commander Belal Ahmed and President of the JNG and the International Mariners Management Association of Japan (IMMAJ), Toshihito Inoue, also highlighted the harsh work carried out by seafarers during the pandemic. Inoue has specified that 'the wage agreement ensures stability future wage market of seafarers, allowing employers to work to better address demand volatilities which characterizes the different maritime transport markets from the 2020».







