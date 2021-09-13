



September 13, 2021

Enlivened 808 thousand teu (+11.3%)

In August 2021 the port of Long Beach has enlivened a volume of containerized traffic record for this month having been equal to 808 thousand teu, with a growth of +11.3% on August of the last year when the previous record was recorded. New traffic peaks for the month of August were marked by full containers at disembarkation that amounted to 407 thousand teu (+11.7%) and empty containers that totaled 268 thousand teu (+21,%). The containers full at boarding were 119 thousand teu (-5,3%).

In the first eight months of this year the Californian port has enlivened a total of 6.3 million teu, with an increase of +29.2% on the same period of 2020, of which 3.1 million teu full at disembarkation (+29.3%), 981 thousand teu full at embarkation (-1.8%) and 2.1 million empty teu (+52.0%).







