September 13, 2021
- Long Beach Port Sets Its Own New Record of
container traffic for the month of August
- Enlivened 808 thousand teu (+11.3%)
- In August 2021 the port of Long Beach has enlivened a volume
of containerized traffic record for this month having been
equal to 808 thousand teu, with a growth of +11.3% on August of the
last year when the previous record was recorded. New
traffic peaks for the month of August were marked by
full containers at disembarkation that amounted to 407 thousand teu
(+11.7%) and empty containers that totaled 268 thousand teu
(+21,%). The containers full at boarding were 119 thousand teu
(-5,3%).
- In the first eight months of this year the Californian port has
enlivened a total of 6.3 million teu, with an increase
of +29.2% on the same period of 2020, of which 3.1 million teu
full at disembarkation (+29.3%), 981 thousand teu full at embarkation (-1.8%) and
2.1 million empty teu (+52.0%).
