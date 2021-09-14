



September 14, 2021

Original news The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development finances The first Egyptian dry port

EUR 25 million loan granted

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has EUR 25 million loan granted to Egypt for the construction of the nation's first dry port ( of 18 December 2017 and 7 May 2018). The funding will be disbursed to October Dry Port Company, a special offer company formed by a consortium consisting of El Sewedy Electric, Schenker Egypt and SLP Logistics.

The new dry port "6th of October Dry Port", located west of Cairo, will be at the service of the ports Egyptian seafarers on the Mediterranean, with the aim of reducing its congestion and creating economies of scale through the use in seaports of intermodal rail services.









