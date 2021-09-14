|
September 14, 2021
- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development finances
The first Egyptian dry port
- EUR 25 million loan granted
- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has
EUR 25 million loan granted to Egypt for the
construction of the nation's first dry port
Dry Port Company, a special offer company formed by a consortium
consisting of El Sewedy Electric, Schenker Egypt and SLP Logistics.
- The new dry port "6th of October Dry Port",
located west of Cairo, will be at the service of the ports
Egyptian seafarers on the Mediterranean, with the aim of reducing its
congestion and creating economies of scale through the use in
seaports of intermodal rail services.