



September 14, 2021

Original news Swiss logistics group Militzer & Münch opens branches in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro

Belgrade will be the group's hub for the Balkan area Western

The Swiss logistics group Militzer & Münch (M&M) has increased its presence in the Balkans by opening two offices in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro located in the capitals of both nations, Sarajevo and Podgorica. The Swiss company has reasoned for the decision to activate the two branches considering that both national markets have considerable potential for further growth.

In addition, specifying that its own subsidiary established in 2019 in Serbia is giving results higher than expected, M&M has made I note that in the future Serbia will act as a hub for the group in relation to the Western Balkans region. "Many customers we work with in Serbia - explained Nikola Vasiljevic, MANAGING DIRECTOR of the two new Balkan subsidiaries and General Manager of Militzer & Münch Serbia - are active also in the other markets of the region. These customers come from mainly from the fashion and textile sectors, from that automotive and chemical. Then the two new branches national will mainly transport goods for the companies of these industries'.

Recalling that trade destined for Bosnia and Herzegovina and to Montenegro reach their destinations through the Serbian capital, the CEO of Militzer & Münch Serbia, Filip Simovic, announced that M&M has recently acquired the Belgrade logistics facility that previously the company used for rent.







