September 14, 2021
- Swiss logistics group Militzer & Münch opens
branches in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro
-
- Belgrade will be the group's hub for the Balkan area
Western
-
- The Swiss logistics group Militzer & Münch (M&M)
has increased its presence in the Balkans by opening two offices in
Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro located in the capitals of
both nations, Sarajevo and Podgorica. The Swiss company has
reasoned for the decision to activate the two branches considering that
both national markets have considerable potential for
further growth.
-
- In addition, specifying that its own subsidiary established in 2019
in Serbia is giving results higher than expected, M&M has made
I note that in the future Serbia will act as a hub for the group
in relation to the Western Balkans region. "Many
customers we work with in Serbia - explained Nikola Vasiljevic,
MANAGING DIRECTOR of the two new Balkan subsidiaries and
General Manager of Militzer & Münch Serbia - are active
also in the other markets of the region. These customers come from
mainly from the fashion and textile sectors, from that
automotive and chemical. Then the two new branches
national will mainly transport goods for the companies of these
industries'.
-
- Recalling that trade destined for Bosnia and Herzegovina and
to Montenegro reach their destinations through the
Serbian capital, the CEO of Militzer & Münch
Serbia, Filip Simovic, announced that M&M has recently
acquired the Belgrade logistics facility that previously
the company used for rent.
