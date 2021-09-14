



September 14, 2021

Original news Nicolini (Confetra): the PNRR must have as its objective a lasting relaunch

It is necessary - he highlighted - the collaboration of all to be able to implement an investment plan of this magnitude

"Overall, we cannot fail to welcome favorably the National Recovery and Resilience Plan even if we remain skeptical about the form." He said it today on president of Confetra, Guido Nicolini, during the event promoted by Confetra Emilia Romagna dedicated to "Logistics and Pnrr: scenarios, opportunities, projects for Emilia Romagna and for Italy". Recalling that the PNRR is allocated to the infrastructure, logistics and transport about 60 billion euro out of 220, equal to over 25% of the total, Nicolini took over that "we need the collaboration of all to succeed in implement an investment plan of this magnitude which must have as an objective a lasting relaunch".

With regard to Emilia Romagna alone, Nicolini recalled that the region registers 10 thousand active logistics companies, equal to the 9.5% of the entire national logistics industry. "With the port of Ravenna, the network of interports of Parma and Bologna, the terminals private intermodal - he stressed - this region can excel in Italy and in Europe».

Speaking at the conference the President of the Authority of Port System of the North Central Adriatic Sea, Daniele Rossi, focused on the investments planned for the port of Ravenna which - he highlighted - are an example of the competitive planning of Emilia Romagna «at the service of the manufacturing industry of the entire country. Between public funds and private - he recalled - work is underway for about a billion euros. In days there will be the laying of the first stone for the shipyard of the port hub that will bring the seabed first at minus -12.50 meters and at wheel at minus -14.50. New ones will be made docks and enhanced the current ones, we will have 200 hectares of areas Logistic. More investments in the green port with the electrification of the docks, and a new private investment on the cruise terminal. Without forgetting that at the end of October it will be the first Pir-Edison LNG depot is operational, the first along the continental coasts'.







