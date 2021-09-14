|
September 14, 2021
|
|
- Nicolini (Confetra): the PNRR must have as its objective a
lasting relaunch
-
- It is necessary - he highlighted - the collaboration of all to
be able to implement an investment plan of this magnitude
-
- "Overall, we cannot fail to welcome
favorably the National Recovery and Resilience Plan even if
we remain skeptical about the form." He said it today on
president of Confetra, Guido Nicolini, during the event
promoted by Confetra Emilia Romagna dedicated to "Logistics and
Pnrr: scenarios, opportunities, projects for Emilia Romagna and
for Italy". Recalling that the PNRR is allocated to the
infrastructure, logistics and transport about 60 billion
euro out of 220, equal to over 25% of the total, Nicolini took over
that "we need the collaboration of all to succeed in
implement an investment plan of this magnitude which must have
as an objective a lasting relaunch".
-
- With regard to Emilia Romagna alone, Nicolini recalled
that the region registers 10 thousand active logistics companies, equal to the
9.5% of the entire national logistics industry. "With the port
of Ravenna, the network of interports of Parma and Bologna, the terminals
private intermodal - he stressed - this region can
excel in Italy and in Europe».
-
- Speaking at the conference the President of the Authority of
Port System of the North Central Adriatic Sea, Daniele
Rossi, focused on the investments planned for the
port of Ravenna which - he highlighted - are an example of the
competitive planning of Emilia Romagna «at the service
of the manufacturing industry of the entire country. Between public funds
and private - he recalled - work is underway for about a
billion euros. In days there will be the laying of the first stone
for the shipyard of the port hub that will bring the seabed first
at minus -12.50 meters and at wheel at minus -14.50. New ones will be made
docks and enhanced the current ones, we will have 200 hectares of areas
Logistic. More investments in the green port with
the electrification of the docks, and a new private investment
on the cruise terminal. Without forgetting that at the end of October it will be
the first Pir-Edison LNG depot is operational, the first along the
continental coasts'.
