September 16, 2021
- Renewed the board of directors of the Propeller Club of
Salerno
-
- New president is Maurizio De Cesare
-
- The international propeller club port members' meeting
of Salerno has renewed its board of directors for the
period 2021/24. The new president is Maurizio De Cesare,
publisher and communication professional active in the sector since
over thirty years. Orazio De Nigris completes the board of directors
(vice president), Giovanni Grande (secretary), Ida Coluccio
(treasurer), Ferdinando Autuori (councilor), Salvatore Gambardella
(councillor) and Alessandro Mazzetti (councillor).
-
- In thanking the efforts and action promoted in recent years
by the outgoing president, Alfonso Mignone, the assembly outlined
the future challenges that will concern the Club highlighting which points
qualifying consolidation and strengthening with institutions
territorial, enhancement and promotion of the many aspects
of the "blue economy", attention to a greater
involvement of young people and women's talent in the sector.
