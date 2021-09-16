



September 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Renewed the board of directors of the Propeller Club of Salerno

New president is Maurizio De Cesare

The international propeller club port members' meeting of Salerno has renewed its board of directors for the period 2021/24. The new president is Maurizio De Cesare, publisher and communication professional active in the sector since over thirty years. Orazio De Nigris completes the board of directors (vice president), Giovanni Grande (secretary), Ida Coluccio (treasurer), Ferdinando Autuori (councilor), Salvatore Gambardella (councillor) and Alessandro Mazzetti (councillor).

In thanking the efforts and action promoted in recent years by the outgoing president, Alfonso Mignone, the assembly outlined the future challenges that will concern the Club highlighting which points qualifying consolidation and strengthening with institutions territorial, enhancement and promotion of the many aspects of the "blue economy", attention to a greater involvement of young people and women's talent in the sector.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail