



September 17, 2021

Original news In the second quarter of this year rail transport of goods through the Swiss Alps have increased by +34.4%

Lower growth (+6.0%) in transport via road

In the first half of this year the total volume of goods transited on the north-south axis through the Swiss Alps has recorded an increase of +15.5% having transited overall 19.7 million tons of cargo compared to less than 17.1 million tons in the first half of 2020. The volume of transalpine traffic in the first half of 2021 is also only slightly lower than the traffic of 19.8 million tons of the first half of 2019.

A substantial development has been achieved by traffic transalpine by rail which amounted to 14.6 million tons, with a growth of +18.7% on the first semester of 2020 and an increase of +4.5% on the first half of 2019. The Swiss Federal Office of Transport explained that this has enabled the railway to increase its share in the freight traffic through the Alps, reaching with 74.4% of the total the highest percentage ever recorded by a quarter of century to this part, and that this has happened thanks to the completion of the Alptransit infrastructure project, with the opening of the Ceneri Base Tunnel and the entire corridor of four meters. From the end of 2020, in fact, on the San axis Gotthard can run more trains and with longer length and weight. In addition, thanks to the possibility to transport now also on this axis semi-trailers with height at the angles of four meters, the rail acquired new segments Commercial. The FOT pointed out that this development was also favored by the financial aid that several European countries have granted during the pandemic to support traffic railway.

Road freight traffic also picked up having amounted to almost 5.1 million tons, with an increase +7.1% on the first half of 2020, while the comparison with the first half of 2019 shows a decrease of -12.4% being 5.8 million people were handled in the first six months of that year Tons. With regard to the development of road transport, the FOT noted that, despite the slight increase in after last year's collapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the long term, the decline in the number of transits of vehicles continues Heavy.

The substantial increase in the overall volume of transport transalpine recorded in the first half of 2021 is state mainly determined by the strong increase marked in the only second quarter with a total of 10.2 million tons transported, with a growth of +25.7% on the second quarter of the last year, of which 7.6 million tons by rail (+34.4%) and 2.6 million tons by road (+6.0%). More content the total volume of traffic achieved in the first quarter of this year which amounted to 9.5 million of tons, with a progression of +2.1% on the same period of 2020, of which 7.1 million tonnes were transported by rail (+5.5%) and 2.4 million by road (-6.7%).











