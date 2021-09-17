|
September 17, 2021
- In the second quarter of this year rail transport
of goods through the Swiss Alps have increased
by +34.4%
- Lower growth (+6.0%) in transport via
road
- In the first half of this year the total volume of
goods transited on the north-south axis through the Swiss Alps has
recorded an increase of +15.5% having transited overall
19.7 million tons of cargo compared to less than 17.1
million tons in the first half of 2020. The volume of
transalpine traffic in the first half of 2021 is also
only slightly lower than the traffic of 19.8 million tons
of the first half of 2019.
- A substantial development has been achieved by traffic
transalpine by rail which amounted to 14.6
million tons, with a growth of +18.7% on the first
semester of 2020 and an increase of +4.5% on the first half of
2019. The Swiss Federal Office of Transport explained that this
has enabled the railway to increase its share in the
freight traffic through the Alps, reaching with 74.4% of the
total the highest percentage ever recorded by a quarter
of century to this part, and that this has happened thanks to
the completion of the Alptransit infrastructure project, with
the opening of the Ceneri Base Tunnel and the entire corridor
of four meters. From the end of 2020, in fact, on the San axis
Gotthard can run more trains
and with longer length and weight. In addition, thanks to the possibility
to transport now also on this axis semi-trailers with height
at the angles of four meters, the rail acquired new segments
Commercial. The FOT pointed out that this development was
also favored by the financial aid that several European countries
have granted during the pandemic to support traffic
railway.
- Road freight traffic also picked up
having amounted to almost 5.1 million tons, with an increase
+7.1% on the first half of 2020, while the comparison
with the first half of 2019 shows a decrease of -12.4% being
5.8 million people were handled in the first six months of that year
Tons. With regard to the development of road transport,
the FOT noted that, despite the slight increase in
after last year's collapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic,
in the long term, the decline in the number of transits of vehicles continues
Heavy.
- The substantial increase in the overall volume of transport
transalpine recorded in the first half of 2021 is
state mainly determined by the strong increase marked in the
only second quarter with a total of 10.2 million tons
transported, with a growth of +25.7% on the second quarter of the
last year, of which 7.6 million tons by rail (+34.4%)
and 2.6 million tons by road (+6.0%). More content
the total volume of traffic achieved in the
first quarter of this year which amounted to 9.5 million
of tons, with a progression of +2.1% on the same period
of 2020, of which 7.1 million tonnes were transported by
rail (+5.5%) and 2.4 million by road (-6.7%).
