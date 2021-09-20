|
September 20, 2021
- Nine expressions of interest in the acquisition of the
control of the Heraklion Port Authority
- At least 67% of the capital for sale
- The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), the agency
Greek for the promotion of privatizations, received nine
expressions of interest in the acquisition of a stake in
majority of the Heraklion Port Authority equal to
at least 67% of the share capital.
- A consortium set up has submitted their candidacy
by Aktor Concessions, the main concessionaire company
Greek, and the Greek shipowning group Attica, the Gray consortium
Pier Heraklion Port formed by Industrial and Hotel Enterprises and
by FHL Kikiakidis Marbels-Granites, a consortium formed by
GEK Terna and Aviareps Hellas, a consortium formed by Grimaldi
Euromed and Minoan Lines, both companies of the shipowning group
Italian Grimaldi, a consortium formed by the company
terminalista Portek International of Singapore and the financial
London GPH Cruise Port Finance of the Turkish terminalista group
Global Ports Holding (GPH), a consortium formed by Sekavin
and Goldenstep Shipping, Olete, Tekal and
the Port Authority of Thessaloniki.
