



September 20, 2021

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), the agency Greek for the promotion of privatizations, received nine expressions of interest in the acquisition of a stake in majority of the Heraklion Port Authority equal to at least 67% of the share capital.

A consortium set up has submitted their candidacy by Aktor Concessions, the main concessionaire company Greek, and the Greek shipowning group Attica, the Gray consortium Pier Heraklion Port formed by Industrial and Hotel Enterprises and by FHL Kikiakidis Marbels-Granites, a consortium formed by GEK Terna and Aviareps Hellas, a consortium formed by Grimaldi Euromed and Minoan Lines, both companies of the shipowning group Italian Grimaldi, a consortium formed by the company terminalista Portek International of Singapore and the financial London GPH Cruise Port Finance of the Turkish terminalista group Global Ports Holding (GPH), a consortium formed by Sekavin and Goldenstep Shipping, Olete, Tekal and the Port Authority of Thessaloniki.







