September 21, 2021
- Laghezza buys Levante from Trieste
- The company has warehouse spaces within the area
Julian port
- Laghezza from La Spezia has acquired Levante, a company
unipersonale established in 2008 that operates assistance services
to companies for shipments by land and sea in the port of Trieste and
which has warehouse spaces within the port area, with
potential for exploitation of the free zone regime.
- With the transaction, the Ligurian company secures its own
presence in the Julian port of call, with a strengthening on
Trieste - specified the La Spezia group - which assumes a double
meaning: on the one hand, the strengthening of the group's presence
in a reality that is also historically emblematic for the management
customs services; on the other, an eastward expansion that
could prelude a further enlargement towards the markets with
Europe's greatest potential growth.
- Currently the Laghezza network consists of 20 branches
own locations in all major ports, airports
and Italian logistics hubs. The company has over 500 employees and a
annual turnover of about 70 million euros.
