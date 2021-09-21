



September 21, 2021

Original news Laghezza buys Levante from Trieste

The company has warehouse spaces within the area Julian port

Laghezza from La Spezia has acquired Levante, a company unipersonale established in 2008 that operates assistance services to companies for shipments by land and sea in the port of Trieste and which has warehouse spaces within the port area, with potential for exploitation of the free zone regime.

With the transaction, the Ligurian company secures its own presence in the Julian port of call, with a strengthening on Trieste - specified the La Spezia group - which assumes a double meaning: on the one hand, the strengthening of the group's presence in a reality that is also historically emblematic for the management customs services; on the other, an eastward expansion that could prelude a further enlargement towards the markets with Europe's greatest potential growth.

Currently the Laghezza network consists of 20 branches own locations in all major ports, airports and Italian logistics hubs. The company has over 500 employees and a annual turnover of about 70 million euros.







