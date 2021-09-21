ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

22 September 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 12:12 GMT+2



September 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
There will be eight new 7,000-car garage ships powered by LNG of the "K" Line

Order six more units at Nihon Shipyard, Shin Kurushima Dockyard and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line) announced today which will increase to eight their new garage ships of capacity of 7,000 cars powered by liquefied natural gas. The group Japanese shipowner has in fact announced that it has ordered other six such units at Nihon Shipyard Co., Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co. and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. who will make two each.

On March 12, the Tadotsu Shipyard Co. of the Japanese group Imabari Shipbuilding delivered to "K" Line the Century Highway Green,the first in the series of eight LNG car carrier.




Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail