



September 21, 2021

Original news There will be eight new 7,000-car garage ships powered by LNG of the "K" Line

Order six more units at Nihon Shipyard, Shin Kurushima Dockyard and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line) announced today which will increase to eight their new garage ships of capacity of 7,000 cars powered by liquefied natural gas. The group Japanese shipowner has in fact announced that it has ordered other six such units at Nihon Shipyard Co., Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co. and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. who will make two each.

On March 12, the Tadotsu Shipyard Co. of the Japanese group Imabari Shipbuilding delivered to "K" Line the Century Highway Green,the first in the series of eight LNG car carrier.







