September 21, 2021
- There will be eight new 7,000-car garage ships powered by
LNG of the "K" Line
- Order six more units at Nihon Shipyard, Shin
Kurushima Dockyard and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing)
- Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line) announced today
which will increase to eight their new garage ships of capacity
of 7,000 cars powered by liquefied natural gas. The group
Japanese shipowner has in fact announced that it has ordered other
six such units at Nihon Shipyard
Co., Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co. and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
(Nanjing) Co. who will make two each.
- On March 12, the Tadotsu Shipyard Co. of the
Japanese group Imabari Shipbuilding delivered to "K"
Line the Century Highway Green,the first in the series of eight
LNG car carrier.
