|
|
|
|
September 21, 2021
|
|
- In the second quarter of this year the traffic of goods
in French ports it has returned to growth
-
- Strong increase in container loads
-
- After seven consecutive quarters of decline, in the period
April-June of this year the traffic of goods enlivened by
French ports has recorded an increase of +6.5% being
amounted to 68.9 million tonnes compared to 64.7 million tonnes in
corresponding period of 2020 when a
decrease of 17.7% on the second quarter of 2019.
-
- Leading the recovery was the miscellaneous goods sector
which closed the second quarter of 2021 with a total of 28.2
million tons, with a significant growth of +24.1% on the
same period last year, of which 12.5 million tons
of goods in container (+40.6%) made with a handling of
containers pairs to 1,26 million teu (+27.1%) and 15,4 million of teu
tons of rolling stock (+11.5%). Bulk also increased (+4.1%)
solid with 13.8 million tons, while liquid bulk
decreased by -6.4% to 26.9 million tons.
-
- Among the main French ports by volume of traffic, in the
second quarter of 2021 the port of Marseille-Fos has enlivened
19,6 million tons of goods (+20.5%), the port of Le Havre
19,2 million tons (+12.9%), the port of Dunkirk 12,4
million tons (+16.5%), the port of Calais 9.9 million
tons (+9.5%) and the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire 4.2 million
tons (-46.7%).
-
- In the first half of this year the French port has
handled a total of 137.2 million tons of cargo,
with a slight increase of +0.5% on the first half of 2020, of
which 25,3 million tons of containerized goods (+31.5%)
totalled with a container handling of 2.56 million
of teu (+26.0%), 28.2 million tons of ro-ro cargoes
(+0.8%), 28.2 million tons of dry bulk (-1.6%) and 53.4
million tons of liquid bulk (-8.8%).
|
|