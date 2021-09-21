



September 21, 2021

Strong increase in container loads

After seven consecutive quarters of decline, in the period April-June of this year the traffic of goods enlivened by French ports has recorded an increase of +6.5% being amounted to 68.9 million tonnes compared to 64.7 million tonnes in corresponding period of 2020 when a decrease of 17.7% on the second quarter of 2019.

Leading the recovery was the miscellaneous goods sector which closed the second quarter of 2021 with a total of 28.2 million tons, with a significant growth of +24.1% on the same period last year, of which 12.5 million tons of goods in container (+40.6%) made with a handling of containers pairs to 1,26 million teu (+27.1%) and 15,4 million of teu tons of rolling stock (+11.5%). Bulk also increased (+4.1%) solid with 13.8 million tons, while liquid bulk decreased by -6.4% to 26.9 million tons.

Among the main French ports by volume of traffic, in the second quarter of 2021 the port of Marseille-Fos has enlivened 19,6 million tons of goods (+20.5%), the port of Le Havre 19,2 million tons (+12.9%), the port of Dunkirk 12,4 million tons (+16.5%), the port of Calais 9.9 million tons (+9.5%) and the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire 4.2 million tons (-46.7%).

In the first half of this year the French port has handled a total of 137.2 million tons of cargo, with a slight increase of +0.5% on the first half of 2020, of which 25,3 million tons of containerized goods (+31.5%) totalled with a container handling of 2.56 million of teu (+26.0%), 28.2 million tons of ro-ro cargoes (+0.8%), 28.2 million tons of dry bulk (-1.6%) and 53.4 million tons of liquid bulk (-8.8%).











