|
|
|
|
October 5, 2021
|
|
- In August the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna is
increased by +45.5%
-
- In the first eight months of 2021 the growth was
+22,6%
-
- Last August the port of Ravenna handled 2.26 million
of tons of goods, with an increase of +45.5% on August
2020 and a growth of +11.8% on August 2019. If you bulk
liquid and solid and other dry goods show an increase both
compared to August last year than compared to the same month
in 2019, in August 2021 container traffic, equal to 174 thousand
tons, recorded a rise of +10.3% on August 2020 and a
decrease of -5.1% on August 2019 and the traffic of rolling stock, equal to
91 thousand tons, was down both compared to
August 2020 (-21.4%) and August 2019 (-18.4%). Altogether
liquid bulk totaled 407 thousand tons, +19.5%
more than in August 2020 and a growth of +11.9%
on August 2019, while solid bulk and other miscellaneous goods,
with 1,49 million tons, have marked increases of +69.0%
on August 2020 and +16.5% on August 2019.
-
- In the first eight months of 2021 the port of Ravenna has enlivened
a total of 17.73 million loads, with a progression of
+22.6% on the period January-August last year.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail