



October 5, 2021

In August the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna is increased by +45.5%

In the first eight months of 2021 the growth was +22,6%

Last August the port of Ravenna handled 2.26 million of tons of goods, with an increase of +45.5% on August 2020 and a growth of +11.8% on August 2019. If you bulk liquid and solid and other dry goods show an increase both compared to August last year than compared to the same month in 2019, in August 2021 container traffic, equal to 174 thousand tons, recorded a rise of +10.3% on August 2020 and a decrease of -5.1% on August 2019 and the traffic of rolling stock, equal to 91 thousand tons, was down both compared to August 2020 (-21.4%) and August 2019 (-18.4%). Altogether liquid bulk totaled 407 thousand tons, +19.5% more than in August 2020 and a growth of +11.9% on August 2019, while solid bulk and other miscellaneous goods, with 1,49 million tons, have marked increases of +69.0% on August 2020 and +16.5% on August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2021 the port of Ravenna has enlivened a total of 17.73 million loads, with a progression of +22.6% on the period January-August last year.







