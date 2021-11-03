|
- CMA CGM assumes the direct management of the container terminal at the
Port of Los Angeles Pier 300
- Agreement to buy 90% of the capital of Fenix Marine
Services
- The French cma CGM shipowning group has signed an agreement to
acquire 90% of the capital of Fenix Marine Services (FMS),
company that manages the container terminal at the docks
302-305 (Pier 300) of the Port of Los Angeles. The share of capital is
currently owned by the EQT Infrastructure III fund
of the Swedish EQT and the transalpine shipowning group has announced
that the acquisition will take place on the basis of a value
of the company quantified at 2.3 billion dollars. The rest
10% of the FMS is already owned by the CMA CGM,
which with the transaction will thus become the sole owner
of the US terminalist company.
- Justifying the decision to proceed with the acquisition of the entire
control of FMS, the chairman and ceo of
CMA CGM, Rodolphe Saadé, noted that "the rapid
recovery of the world economy has highlighted the importance of
ports and logistics infrastructure. To manage the mode
efficient our port operations on the west coast
of the United States - explained Saadé - we decided to
acquire Fenix Marine Services. Fenix Marine Services -
underlined - it is one of the largest terminals of this
nation and one of its most strategic gateways. It is a
key industrial structure that will strengthen in a
significant our position and will support our rapid
growth in this market».
- FMS container terminal has a traffic capacity
annual amounting to about 2.5 million teu and the port infrastructure is
managed under a concession contract that will expire
in 2043. The landing is equipped with 16 quay cranes, of which
eight capable of operating on high-quality carriers
capacity. FMS has over 145 employees.
