November 8, 2021
- Scandlines orders a hybrid ferry at Cemre Shipyard
- The ship will be delivered in 2024
- The German-Danish shipping company Scandlines has
ordered the Turkish shipyard Cemre Shipyard to build
a ferry that will be placed in 2024 on the route between
Puttgarden, Germany, and Rødby, Denmark. The new ship
it will be 147.4 meters long, 25.4 meters wide and can
transport 140 passengers and 1,200 linear meters of vehicles to a
service speed of 18 knots. The hybrid ferry will come
powered by electricity through batteries and, carrying out the
crossing in just an hour, it will not produce polluting emissions.