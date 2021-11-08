



November 8, 2021

Original news Scandlines orders a hybrid ferry at Cemre Shipyard

The ship will be delivered in 2024

The German-Danish shipping company Scandlines has ordered the Turkish shipyard Cemre Shipyard to build a ferry that will be placed in 2024 on the route between Puttgarden, Germany, and Rødby, Denmark. The new ship it will be 147.4 meters long, 25.4 meters wide and can transport 140 passengers and 1,200 linear meters of vehicles to a service speed of 18 knots. The hybrid ferry will come powered by electricity through batteries and, carrying out the crossing in just an hour, it will not produce polluting emissions.









