



November 8, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Antwerp and Zeebrugge aim to become port hubs Europeans for the import of Chilean green hydrogen

Agreement with the Ministry of Energy of Santiago

Chile is betting heavily on the production of green hydrogen thanks also to the high capacity of the South American nation to produce electricity from renewable sources. It is expected that the fuels derived from green hydrogen will play a role important, in particular, for the reduction of gas emissions greenhouse by sea transport and air transport. One Chilean strategy, which has led several energy companies to make investments in the Latin American country, including the Italian Enel that a month ago announced the start of work on Punta Arenas, in Chilean Patagonia, for the realization of the own first plant on an industrial scale for the production of green hydrogen obtained from water through an electrolyzer powered by electricity generated by renewable funds.

Green hydrogen has also attracted the interest of Belgian ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge that yesterday, as part of the COP26 in Glasgow, have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of the Energy of Santiago with the aim of developing traffic between Chile and Western Europe of green hydrogen produced by South American nation, setting up a specific logistics chain that involve the Belgian ports and their hinterland in view of a more wide distribution needed to meet the expected demand in Europe.

Representatives of the two Belgian ports stressed the belief that the future energy system of Western Europe it will have to be based on local wind and solar energy as well as on imported renewable hydrogen and, giving reasons for the decision to further tighten ties with Chile, they specified that the Latin American nation has the goal of producing hydrogen cheapest green by 2030 and become one of the the world's top three exporters of green hydrogen by 2040.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail