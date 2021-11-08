|
November 8, 2021
- Antwerp and Zeebrugge aim to become port hubs
Europeans for the import of Chilean green hydrogen
- Agreement with the Ministry of Energy of Santiago
- Chile is betting heavily on the production of green hydrogen
thanks also to the high capacity of the South American nation
to produce electricity from renewable sources. It is expected that the
fuels derived from green hydrogen will play a role
important, in particular, for the reduction of gas emissions
greenhouse by sea transport and air transport. One
Chilean strategy, which has led several energy companies
to make investments in the Latin American country, including
the Italian Enel that a month ago announced the start of work on
Punta Arenas, in Chilean Patagonia, for the realization of the
own first plant on an industrial scale for the production of
green hydrogen obtained from water through an electrolyzer
powered by electricity generated by renewable funds.
- Green hydrogen has also attracted the interest of Belgian ports
of Antwerp and Zeebrugge that yesterday, as part of the COP26 in Glasgow,
have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry
of the Energy of Santiago with the aim of developing traffic between
Chile and Western Europe of green hydrogen produced by
South American nation, setting up a specific logistics chain that
involve the Belgian ports and their hinterland in view of a more
wide distribution needed to meet the expected demand in
Europe.
- Representatives of the two Belgian ports stressed the
belief that the future energy system of Western Europe
it will have to be based on local wind and solar energy as well as
on imported renewable hydrogen and, giving reasons for the decision
to further tighten ties with Chile, they specified
that the Latin American nation has the goal of producing hydrogen
cheapest green by 2030 and become one of the
the world's top three exporters of green hydrogen by 2040.
