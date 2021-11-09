



November 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DHL Express has established the new airline DHL Air Austria

Will manage the group's European cargo flights

The express courier DHL Express has established the new company DHL Air Austria, a company based at the airport of Vienna that in the future, with 54 new employees, will manage the flights European cargo aircraft of the group with the use of 18 Boeing aircraft 757 and about 176 pilots. The first three aircraft have already been registered in Austria and it is expected that the transfer of another fifteen Boeing 757s at DHL Air Austria will be completed during the first quarter of next year.

Giving reasons for the decision to choose Austria as the seat of the new airline, the DHL logistics group, specifying that it has examined different options in various European nations, explained that Austria, as well as stable political and economic conditions and to the excellent international reputation of the authorities national aeronautics, also presents the best localization geographical being in the heart of Europe.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail