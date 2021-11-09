|
- DHL Express has established the new airline DHL Air
Austria
-
- Will manage the group's European cargo flights
-
- The express courier DHL Express has established the new company
DHL Air Austria, a company based at the airport of
Vienna that in the future, with 54 new employees, will manage the flights
European cargo aircraft of the group with the use of 18 Boeing aircraft
757 and about 176 pilots. The first three aircraft have already been
registered in Austria and it is expected that the transfer of
another fifteen Boeing 757s at DHL Air Austria will be completed
during the first quarter of next year.
-
- Giving reasons for the decision to choose Austria as the seat of the
new airline, the DHL logistics group, specifying that it has
examined different options in various European nations, explained that
Austria, as well as stable political and economic conditions and
to the excellent international reputation of the authorities
national aeronautics, also presents the best localization
geographical being in the heart of Europe.
