



November 10, 2021

Wärtsilä will install scrubbers on the ships of Trasmed GLE (Grimaldi Group)

Smoke abatement systems will be installed first next summer

Trasmed GLE, the new Spanish shipping company established by the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi ( of 19 July 2021), ordered the Finnish Wärtsilä Corporation supply open loop scrubbers to be installed on its two ships ro-pax Volcan del Teide and Ciudad de Granada. Next year four ferries will be installed on each ferry exhaust gas abatement systems, one for each engine main, which will allow the company's ships to operate with sulphur dioxide emissions within 0.1%, satisfying the international standards and those relating to the areas controlled by the sulphur emissions.









