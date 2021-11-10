|
November 10, 2021
- Wärtsilä will install scrubbers on the ships of
Trasmed GLE (Grimaldi Group)
- Smoke abatement systems will be installed first
next summer
- Trasmed GLE, the new Spanish shipping company
established by the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi
of 19
July 2021), ordered the Finnish Wärtsilä
Corporation supply open loop scrubbers to be installed on
its two ships ro-pax Volcan del Teide and Ciudad de Granada.
Next year four ferries will be installed on each ferry
exhaust gas abatement systems, one for each engine
main, which will allow the company's ships to operate
with sulphur dioxide emissions within 0.1%, satisfying the
international standards and those relating to the areas controlled by the
sulphur emissions.