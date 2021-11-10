



November 10, 2021

Wan Hai records a turnover never so high for the month of October

The series of new records continues almost uninterrupted of monthly revenues recorded by the three main companies of Taiwan containerized navigation: Evergreen Marine Corporation, Yang Ming Marine Corporation and Wan Hai Lines (WHL). For the first shipping company the trend has been underway since August 2020 and in October 2021 continued breaking the all-time high in monthly revenues achieved by Evergreen just after previous month of August: last October, in fact, the turnover of Evergreen amounted to 52.7 billion Taiwanese dollars (1.9 billion US dollars), with an increase of +159.7% on October 2020.

In October 2021, Yang Ming also established his own new historical record of monthly revenues having totaled 33.9 billion Taiwanese dollars, a figure that represents an increase of +133.6% on October last year and is higher than 660 millions of dollars compared to the previous record of September 2021.

Last month, however, WHL did not achieve a new record historical turnover which stood at 24.5 billions of Taiwanese dollars, a value that still constitutes the new record for the month of October and is lower only than 25.8 billion and 24.7 billion recorded in September and last August.

In the first nine months of 2021, Evergreen's revenues are results of 386.1 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a growth of +136.9% on the corresponding period last year, those of Yang Ming at 264.9 billion (+121.2%) and those of WHL to 181.9 billion Taiwanese dollars (+193.8%).









