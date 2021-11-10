|
|
|
|
November 10, 2021
|
|
- New historical records of monthly revenues for Evergreen and Yang
Ming
-
- Wan Hai records a turnover never so high
for the month of October
-
- The series of new records continues almost uninterrupted
of monthly revenues recorded by the three main companies of
Taiwan containerized navigation: Evergreen Marine Corporation,
Yang Ming Marine Corporation and Wan Hai Lines (WHL). For the first
shipping company the trend has been underway since August
2020 and in October 2021 continued breaking the
all-time high in monthly revenues achieved by Evergreen just after
previous month of August: last October, in fact, the turnover
of Evergreen amounted to 52.7 billion Taiwanese dollars
(1.9 billion US dollars), with an increase of +159.7%
on October 2020.
-
- In October 2021, Yang Ming also established his own new
historical record of monthly revenues having totaled 33.9 billion
Taiwanese dollars, a figure that represents an increase of +133.6%
on October last year and is higher than 660
millions of dollars compared to the previous record of September 2021.
-
- Last month, however, WHL did not achieve a new record
historical turnover which stood at 24.5
billions of Taiwanese dollars, a value that still constitutes the
new record for the month of October and is lower only than 25.8
billion and 24.7 billion recorded in September and
last August.
-
- In the first nine months of 2021, Evergreen's revenues are
results of 386.1 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a
growth of +136.9% on the corresponding period last year,
those of Yang Ming at 264.9 billion (+121.2%) and those of WHL
to 181.9 billion Taiwanese dollars (+193.8%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail