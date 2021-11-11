|
November 11, 2021
- In the third quarter, Wallenius Wilhelmsen's revenues were
increased by +42%
- Rolling stock carried by the fleet has grown
by +23%
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen, one of the leading shipping companies
worldwide in the segment of motor vehicle transport, filed the
third quarter of this year with revenues of 990 million
dollars, with a growth of +42% on the corresponding period of
2020 when the impact of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
on the company's activity had led to a decline in
-27% of revenues compared to the third quarter of 2019. EBITDA is
amounted to 223 million dollars, a figure that represents a
increase of +47% on the third quarter of 2020 and that -
highlighted the company - it is the highest since
Wallenius Wilhelmsen was born in 2017 from the merger of
Wallenius Lines and Wilh. Wilhelmsen
(
of 5
April 2017). Operating profit was 108
million dollars (+168%) and net profit at 65 million dollars
(+1.367%).
- In the third quarter of 2021 the fleet of ro-ro ships of the
company, consisting of 129 units, transported cargo
rolling stock for a total of 14.62 million cubic meters (+22.6%),
of which 2.83 million on Asia-Europe routes (+46.8%), 1.65 million
on those Europe-Asia (-29.6%), 2.71 million on the Asia-North routes
America (+7.7%), 1.30 million cubic meters on the Europe-North routes
America/Oceania (+36.6%), 1.81 million on transatlantic routes
(-15.8%), 1.64 million on the Asia-West Coast of South America routes
(+432.1%) and 2.67 million cubic meters on the other routes (+55.0%).
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen announced that in the third quarter of
this year the average net maritime freight per cubic meter has
recorded a significant increase of $48.3
compared to $42.7 in the same period of 2020.
