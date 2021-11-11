



November 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter, Wallenius Wilhelmsen's revenues were increased by +42%

Rolling stock carried by the fleet has grown by +23%

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, one of the leading shipping companies worldwide in the segment of motor vehicle transport, filed the third quarter of this year with revenues of 990 million dollars, with a growth of +42% on the corresponding period of 2020 when the impact of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the company's activity had led to a decline in -27% of revenues compared to the third quarter of 2019. EBITDA is amounted to 223 million dollars, a figure that represents a increase of +47% on the third quarter of 2020 and that - highlighted the company - it is the highest since Wallenius Wilhelmsen was born in 2017 from the merger of Wallenius Lines and Wilh. Wilhelmsen ( of 5 April 2017). Operating profit was 108 million dollars (+168%) and net profit at 65 million dollars (+1.367%).

In the third quarter of 2021 the fleet of ro-ro ships of the company, consisting of 129 units, transported cargo rolling stock for a total of 14.62 million cubic meters (+22.6%), of which 2.83 million on Asia-Europe routes (+46.8%), 1.65 million on those Europe-Asia (-29.6%), 2.71 million on the Asia-North routes America (+7.7%), 1.30 million cubic meters on the Europe-North routes America/Oceania (+36.6%), 1.81 million on transatlantic routes (-15.8%), 1.64 million on the Asia-West Coast of South America routes (+432.1%) and 2.67 million cubic meters on the other routes (+55.0%).

Wallenius Wilhelmsen announced that in the third quarter of this year the average net maritime freight per cubic meter has recorded a significant increase of $48.3 compared to $42.7 in the same period of 2020.











