



November 11, 2021

Original news HHLA Records New Quarterly Revenue Record

The group's port terminals handled 1.8 million of containers (+3.2%)

If in the third quarter of this year the port terminals of the German group Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) have enlivened a container traffic equal to 1.8 million teu, volume that represents a slight growth of +3.2% on the same period of 2020 but is 164 thousand teu lower than the historical record set in the third quarter of 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic had a strong impact on the economy worldwide, in the period July-September of this year, however, the German company has achieved its new historical record quarterly turnover having recorded revenues equal to 369.7 million euros, with an increase of +11.5% on the third quarter of 2020 and with an increase of +5.3% on the third quarter of 2019. EBITDA amounted to EUR 113.9 million, with a progression of +24.6% on the period July-September 2020, operating profit at 71.6 million euros (+38.5%) and profit after taxes at 48.2 million euros (+55.1%).

In the third quarter of 2021 the volume of traffic containerized handled by land by the German group is result equal to 422 thousand teu (+2.7%).









