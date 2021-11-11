|
|
|
|
November 11, 2021
|
|
- HHLA Records New Quarterly Revenue Record
-
- The group's port terminals handled 1.8 million
of containers (+3.2%)
-
- If in the third quarter of this year the port terminals of the
German group Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) have
enlivened a container traffic equal to 1.8 million teu,
volume that represents a slight growth of +3.2% on the same
period of 2020 but is 164 thousand teu lower than the
historical record set in the third quarter of 2019 before the
coronavirus pandemic had a strong impact on the economy
worldwide, in the period July-September of this year, however,
the German company has achieved its new historical record
quarterly turnover having recorded revenues equal to
369.7 million euros, with an increase of +11.5% on the third
quarter of 2020 and with an increase of +5.3% on the third quarter of
2019. EBITDA amounted to EUR 113.9 million, with a
progression of +24.6% on the period July-September 2020,
operating profit at 71.6 million euros (+38.5%) and profit after
taxes at 48.2 million euros (+55.1%).
-
- In the third quarter of 2021 the volume of traffic
containerized handled by land by the German group is
result equal to 422 thousand teu (+2.7%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail