November 12, 2021

In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the port of Taranto grew by +20.3%

A significant increase (+48.5%) also on the third quarter of 2019

In the third quarter of 2021 the port of Taranto enlivened 5.15 million tonnes of goods, representing a increase of +20.3% on the corresponding period of 2020 and a increase of +48.5% on the third quarter of the pre-pandemic year of the 2019. Loads on disembarkation and embarkation amounted 3.16 million tonnes and 1.99 million tonnes respectively tons, with increases of +26.1% and 12.1% on the third quarter of the last year and +77.6% and +17.8% on the third quarter of 2019.

Overall bulk traffic declined. liquid, which in the third quarter of this year was equal to 1.14 million tons with declines of -21.2% and -1.2% on corresponding period of 2020 and 2019, both the traffic of the containerized goods which turned out to be 20 thousand tons, type of traffic that had not yet been reactivated in 2019 and which is down by -39.0% on the third quarter of 2020. The other miscellaneous goods totaled 811 thousand tons, with a growth of +7.8% on the third quarter of last year and a reduction of -6.0% on the same period of 2019. Solid bulk 3.18 million tonnes, with increases respectively of +55.2% and +119.4% on the third quarters of 2020 and of 2019.




