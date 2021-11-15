|
|
|
|
November 15, 2021
|
|
- In October the container traffic in the port of Long Beach
decreased by -2.1%
-
- Cordero: we are doing everything possible to dispose of the
backlog and speed up port operations
-
- Last month the container traffic handled by the port
of Long Beach recorded a decline of -2.1%. Highlighting that you
this is a limited decrease compared to the volume of October 2020
when the traffic record for this month was set
of the year, the general manager of the Port of Long Beach, Mario
Cordero, specified that the slight contraction of the flow of
traffic is the result of the limited capacity of the
port terminals that are having a negative impact, in
in particular, on imports. Terminal - he specified - that
are working to dispose of the backlog of traffic generated by the
recent exceptional increase in demand for maritime transport
containerized.
-
- "In Long Beach - explained Cordero illustrating the
initiatives to speed up port operations - we are looking for
to increase capacity by looking for free areas where
storing containers, we are extending operating hours
of terminals and implementing a tariff that will encourage
oceanic carriers to pick up their containers at the port in the most
as soon as possible." Last November, in fact,
the Port Authority of Long Beach, as well as that of the other
primary Californian port of call of Los Angeles, issued a
Congestion Dwell Fee charging ocean carriers for
containers that stay too long on the docks, fee - has
specified the port authority - which allowed to register
from 10 November a 20% decrease in full containers in
imports that have stopped in port beyond the terms of
exemption.
-
- "In port - underlined the president of the Port of
Long Beach, Steven Neal - we are working 24 hours a day. With the help
of the supply chain we are doing everything we can to download
goods from ships and bring them to store shelves on time
for the holidays'. An increase in productivity that
the port authority is confident that it can quickly reverse the trend
negative that since last September has interrupted the strong trend
growth in traffic in port in place in the previous 14 months.
-
- In October 2021, of the 790 thousand teu enlivened overall
compared to 807 thousand in October 2021, the containers full at disembarkation
were equal to 385 thousand teu, with a contraction of -4.3%. In
decrease also the empty containers with a total of 282 thousand teu
(-2,4%). The flow of full containers at boarding instead marked
an increase of +6.6% having been equal to 122 thousand teu.
-
- In the first ten months of this year the port of Long Beach has
enlivened globally 7.88 million teu, with a progression
+21.0% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 3.86 million
of full teu at landing (+20.3%), 1,21 million teu full
to boarding (-1.0%) and 2.81 million empty teu (+35.2%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail