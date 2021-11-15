



November 15, 2021

Cordero: we are doing everything possible to dispose of the backlog and speed up port operations

Last month the container traffic handled by the port of Long Beach recorded a decline of -2.1%. Highlighting that you this is a limited decrease compared to the volume of October 2020 when the traffic record for this month was set of the year, the general manager of the Port of Long Beach, Mario Cordero, specified that the slight contraction of the flow of traffic is the result of the limited capacity of the port terminals that are having a negative impact, in in particular, on imports. Terminal - he specified - that are working to dispose of the backlog of traffic generated by the recent exceptional increase in demand for maritime transport containerized.

"In Long Beach - explained Cordero illustrating the initiatives to speed up port operations - we are looking for to increase capacity by looking for free areas where storing containers, we are extending operating hours of terminals and implementing a tariff that will encourage oceanic carriers to pick up their containers at the port in the most as soon as possible." Last November, in fact, the Port Authority of Long Beach, as well as that of the other primary Californian port of call of Los Angeles, issued a Congestion Dwell Fee charging ocean carriers for containers that stay too long on the docks, fee - has specified the port authority - which allowed to register from 10 November a 20% decrease in full containers in imports that have stopped in port beyond the terms of exemption.

"In port - underlined the president of the Port of Long Beach, Steven Neal - we are working 24 hours a day. With the help of the supply chain we are doing everything we can to download goods from ships and bring them to store shelves on time for the holidays'. An increase in productivity that the port authority is confident that it can quickly reverse the trend negative that since last September has interrupted the strong trend growth in traffic in port in place in the previous 14 months.

In October 2021, of the 790 thousand teu enlivened overall compared to 807 thousand in October 2021, the containers full at disembarkation were equal to 385 thousand teu, with a contraction of -4.3%. In decrease also the empty containers with a total of 282 thousand teu (-2,4%). The flow of full containers at boarding instead marked an increase of +6.6% having been equal to 122 thousand teu.

In the first ten months of this year the port of Long Beach has enlivened globally 7.88 million teu, with a progression +21.0% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 3.86 million of full teu at landing (+20.3%), 1,21 million teu full to boarding (-1.0%) and 2.81 million empty teu (+35.2%).







