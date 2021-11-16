|
|
|
|
November 16, 2021
|
|
- Texts (Uniport): the exclusion of the AdSP of the Mezzogiorno
from the resources of Green Ports risks jeopardizing the
competitiveness of terminal operatorsin Southern Italy in
-
- Legora de Feo: I see a lot of investment in the north of
Country, but still few on the ports of the South
-
- The exclusion of the Port System Authorities of the
Southern Italy from the possible beneficiaries of the resources
economic of the Green Ports project of the Ministry of Transition
Ecological, which has allocated 270 million euros for the formulation
of project proposals in the field of intermodality and
of integrated logistics, we talked yesterday in Gioia Tauro in
occasion of the first stage of "The Port meets",
the initiative promoted by FISE Uniport, the association that
represents companies operating in the port sector.
-
- In this regard, Antonio Davide Testi, vicar president of
Uniport and Managing Director of Medcenter Container Terminal,
who hosted the meeting, said he was "confident in a
intervention of the political decision-maker in order to remedy
this exclusion which risks undermining competitiveness
of the terminal operators of Southern Italy. Among the priority objectives
of the association - recalled Testi - there is that of
make ports today a strategic and interconnected part of a
integrated logistics system and not solitary satellites. The airport
port must be seen as the fulcrum of an activity
logistics that necessarily sees interconnected railways, roads,
interports, airports, warehouses, end customers'.
-
- "The relaunch of the country through the PNRR - he observed
the vice president of Uniport, Pasquale Legora de Feo - passes by
South of the country and logistics, special attention is needed to
this sector and it is necessary that all the links of the supply chain
reason in terms of the system. We therefore need a more dialogue
between the Port System Authority and operators. Need
connect the port and Southern Italy to the rest of Europe. I see many
investments in the north of the country, but still few on the
ports of the South".
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail