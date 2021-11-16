



November 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Texts (Uniport): the exclusion of the AdSP of the Mezzogiorno from the resources of Green Ports risks jeopardizing the competitiveness of terminal operatorsin Southern Italy in

Legora de Feo: I see a lot of investment in the north of Country, but still few on the ports of the South

The exclusion of the Port System Authorities of the Southern Italy from the possible beneficiaries of the resources economic of the Green Ports project of the Ministry of Transition Ecological, which has allocated 270 million euros for the formulation of project proposals in the field of intermodality and of integrated logistics, we talked yesterday in Gioia Tauro in occasion of the first stage of "The Port meets", the initiative promoted by FISE Uniport, the association that represents companies operating in the port sector.

In this regard, Antonio Davide Testi, vicar president of Uniport and Managing Director of Medcenter Container Terminal, who hosted the meeting, said he was "confident in a intervention of the political decision-maker in order to remedy this exclusion which risks undermining competitiveness of the terminal operators of Southern Italy. Among the priority objectives of the association - recalled Testi - there is that of make ports today a strategic and interconnected part of a integrated logistics system and not solitary satellites. The airport port must be seen as the fulcrum of an activity logistics that necessarily sees interconnected railways, roads, interports, airports, warehouses, end customers'.

"The relaunch of the country through the PNRR - he observed the vice president of Uniport, Pasquale Legora de Feo - passes by South of the country and logistics, special attention is needed to this sector and it is necessary that all the links of the supply chain reason in terms of the system. We therefore need a more dialogue between the Port System Authority and operators. Need connect the port and Southern Italy to the rest of Europe. I see many investments in the north of the country, but still few on the ports of the South".







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail