|
|
|
|
November 19, 2021
|
|
- New record quarterly report of MPC Container Ships
-
- In the period July-September revenues increased by
+187,6%
-
- MPC Container Ships, like other rental companies
of carriers, is benefiting from the phase
exceptionally positive of the maritime transport market
containerized. The Norwegian company was
established in 2017 and, after a contraction in financial results
lasting for almost two years, from the beginning of 2021 began to
record a sudden and marked improvement in performance
economic that in the third quarter of this year has allowed the
company to obtain values of balance sheet items never so
High.
-
- In the period July-September 2021 the revenues of MPC Container
Ships amounted to $118.5 million, up from
+187.6% on the same quarter last year. EBITDA has
marked an increase of +2,638.5% to 73.6 million
Dollars. Operating profit and net income were equal
respectively at 58.8 million and 46.4 million dollars against
both negative results for -11.4 million and -17.8
millions of dollars in the third quarter of 2020.
-
- In the first nine months of this year, revenues totalled
242,2 million dollars, with a progression of +91.7% on the
period January-September of 2020. EBITDA was
127.7 million dollars (+998.0%). Operating profit and net profit
were $86.1 million and $61.9 million against
negative results for -29.4 million and -46.1 million in the
first nine months of last year.
-
- Commenting on these results, the CEO of the
company, Constantin Baack, explained that MPC Container Ships
continues to benefit from a containerized shipping market
historically at the highest "with - he specified - a
significant growth in rental rates and rates. That
- he specified - is further amplified by the
global supply chain dysfunctions, a situation we believe
unlikely to be relieved soon. In this unique context of
market, renters continue to compete to get
tonnage, while it is expected that in the next two to three years
new buildings will be delivered only in limited numbers. There
we expect the favourable conditions for a
intense portacontainer will continue."
-
- As of September 30, the MPC Container Ships fleet was
consisting of 75 carriers, of which 67 are entirely owned
and eight in co-ownership.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail