



November 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news DFDS records a clear improvement in the results produced from the activity in the Mediterranean

1.2 million meters were transported to the region rolling stock (+17.6%)

In the third quarter of this year the growth in volumes of cargoes carried by DFDS' fleet of ro-pax vessels has allowed the shipowning group to record an increase in +22.5% of revenues that amounted to 4.61 billion crowns Danish (€592 million) compared to DK 3.60 billion Danes in the period July-September of 2020. Operating profit is amounted to 360 million (+10.4%) and net profit to 242 million Danish kroner (-0.8%).

In the third quarter of 2021, the group's ships transported 10.6 million linear meters of rolling stock and 162 thousand tons of other goods, with growth of +0.7% and +17.4% on the same period last year. On the other hand, the passengers carried by the fleet that totaled 388 thousand people (-32.9%).

In the Mediterranean region alone, a market in which the presence of DFDS has had a strong impetus since 2018 thanks to the acquisition of the Turkish U.N. Ro-Ro carried out with the most huge investment never made by the group, the fleet has transported over 1.2 million linear meters of rolling stock, with a increase of +17.6% to which the new route opened by the group between Turkey and Spain. Activities in the region generated revenues of 740 million crowns Danish (+39.9%) and an operating profit of 160 million (+77.8%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail