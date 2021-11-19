|
November 19, 2021
- DFDS records a clear improvement in the results produced
from the activity in the Mediterranean
- 1.2 million meters were transported to the region
rolling stock (+17.6%)
- In the third quarter of this year the growth in volumes of
cargoes carried by DFDS' fleet of ro-pax vessels has
allowed the shipowning group to record an increase in
+22.5% of revenues that amounted to 4.61 billion crowns
Danish (€592 million) compared to DK 3.60 billion
Danes in the period July-September of 2020. Operating profit is
amounted to 360 million (+10.4%) and net profit to 242 million
Danish kroner (-0.8%).
- In the third quarter of 2021, the group's ships
transported 10.6 million linear meters of rolling stock and 162 thousand
tons of other goods, with growth of +0.7% and
+17.4% on the same period last year. On the other hand, the
passengers carried by the fleet that totaled 388 thousand
people (-32.9%).
- In the Mediterranean region alone, a market in which the presence
of DFDS has had a strong impetus since 2018 thanks to
the acquisition of the Turkish U.N. Ro-Ro carried out with the most
huge investment never made by the group, the fleet has
transported over 1.2 million linear meters of rolling stock, with a
increase of +17.6% to which the new
route opened by the group between Turkey and Spain. Activities
in the region generated revenues of 740 million crowns
Danish (+39.9%) and an operating profit of 160 million (+77.8%).
