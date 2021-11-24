



November 24, 2021

Original news In October modest growth of +0.6% of the traffic of the goods in Chinese seaports

In these airports the only international traffic is state pairs to 350,9 million tons (+1.2%)

Asphyxiated. It seems to have turned off the engine that up to half of this year, with the exception of the period January-May of last year year coinciding with the manifestation evident in the nation of effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, had driven development disruptive volumes of cargo traffic in Chinese ports. A growth trend that in the last two months, after -0.5% recorded in July followed by a +3.0% in August, transformed into a downward trend, so far just Mentioned.

Last month the overall traffic in Chinese ports is state of 1.32 billion tons of cargo, with a decrease of -0.5% on October 2020 generated by a contraction of -2.4% of the volumes handled by the national inland ports that are amounted to 480.4 million tonnes partially offset by the slight increase of +0.6% of the traffic enlivened by the seaports which stood at 841.0 million tonnes. Modest the increase marked only by international freight traffic passed through Chinese port ports of call which was even to 392.5 million tons (+0.5%), of which 350.9 million tons enlivened by seaports (+1.2%) and 41.6 million tons from inland ports (-4.5%).

Among the main national ports by volume of traffic, October 2021 the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan handled 104.6 million tons of goods (+3.0%), Tangshan 66.4 million of tons (+5.0%), Shanghai 59.6 million tons (+0.8%), Guangzhou 52.3 million tons (+1.3%), Qingdao 52.0 million of tons (+1.8%), Tianjin 46.4 million tons (-2.4%) and Rizhao 44.7 million tons (+5.7%).

Containerized traffic alone also decreased slightly which last month was equal to 24.5 million teu (-0.4%), of which 21.6 million teu enlivened by seaports (-0.4%) and 2.9 million teu from the inland ports (-0.7%). Shanghai, the China's largest containerized port, handled 4.2 million of teu (-0.2%) followed by Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2.7 million teu (+1.5%), Shenzhen with 2.4 million teu (-8.1%), Guangzhou with 2.1 million teu (0%), Qingdao with 2.0 million teu (+4.1%) and Tianjin with 1.8 million teu (+2.3%).

Last month, of the 392.5 million tons of goods international handled by Chinese ports, 48.6 million tons were handled from the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan (+1.5%), 37.2 million tons from the port of Qingdao (+0.1%), 35.9 million tons from the port of Shanghai (-0.2%), 28.2 million tons from the port of Rizhao (+0.7%), 25.2 million tons from the port of Tianjin (-6.1%) and 23.8 million tons from the port of Tangshan (-9.8%).

In the first ten months of 2021 the total traffic was equal to 12.87 billion tons of goods, with a progression +7.8% on the corresponding period last year, including 3.93 billion tons of international goods (+4.7%). The only ports seafarers handled 8.30 billion tons of cargo (+5.7%), including 3.51 billion tons of international goods (+4.5%), while the inland ports have enlivened 4,57 billion tons (+12.0%), including 426.5 million tons of cargoes international (+5.9%).

In the period January-October of this year the only traffic of the container has been pairs to 235,5 million teu (+8.4%), of which 208,0 million teu enlivened by seaports (+7.8%) and 27.5 million teu from inland ports (+13.0%). The most consistent volumes of containerized traffic were handled by ports of Shanghai (39.0 million teu, +8.7%), Ningbo-Zhoushan (26.7 million teu, +11.1%), Shenzhen (23.8 million teu, +10.7%), Guangzhou (19.9 million teu, +4.7%), Qingdao (19.9 million teu teu, +10.3%) and Tianjin (17.6 million teu, +13.3%).











