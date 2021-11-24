



November 24, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Friday in Viareggio the conference "A sea in pink - Women's work in shipping and boating, critical issues and opportunities"

It is organized by the Seafarers' Union USCLAC-UNCDIM-SMACD

Next Friday at the Hotel Residence Esplanade in Viareggio will be held a conference on the theme "A sea in rosa - Women's work in shipping and boating, critical issues and opportunities" organized by the workers' union maritime USCLAC-UNCDIM-SMACD. The event is sponsored by the Municipality of Viareggio, from Cas.co.di. and will be broadcast in live streaming on the You Tube page and on the Facebook page of the trade union. Access to the room will be reserved for only holders of "green pass".



Program

9.30 a.m. accreditations and welcome coffee 10.00 start of work

Greetings authorities

First session interventions:

Claudio Tomei - USCLAC, President

Renata Tebaldi - Federmanager Group Minerva, national coordinator (streaming)

"Women and work: critical opportunities and perspectives"

Isabella Susy De Martini - doctor of edge (streaming)

"Doctors on board: why better women"

Horacio Vazquez - Maritimo Museum of Buenos Aires, conductor

"The feminine side of Argentine Merchant Navy" (video contribution) 11.30 coffee break 12.00 Second session speeches:

Sara Grilli - Municipality of Viareggio, President of the Equal Opportunities Commission

"The role of women in the world of work: between critical issues, prospects and opportunities"

Esther Marchetti – Confitarma

"The women armament and rights"

Brigida Morsellino - Technical Institute aeronautical "Arturo Ferrarin" of Catania, manager school (streaming)

"Women on the sea, for the sea, with the sea"

Palmira Petrocelli - Italian Institute of Navigation, President

"Women at the helm: at what point are we?" 13.00 lunch 14.00 Third session speeches:

Rodolfo Magosso, Assarmatori, Commission labour and industrial relations (streaming)

"Leadership feminine"

Azzurra Rinaldi - UnitelmaSapienza, teacher (streaming)

"Women's work and value added: what potential for the nautical sector"

Luca Sisto - Confitarma, director general

"A sea of opportunities for all/all"

Michela Fucile - Yacht Broker srl, CEO

"The tourist reception in the ports, management and professions" 15.00 Fourth session speeches:

Francesca Biondo, Federpesca, director

"Women of fishing: protections, opportunities, challenges for the future"

Paola Tongiani - Wista, president

"From words to deeds: let's move on to phase 2"

Carolina Villa - Ship & Crew Service srl, MANAGING DIRECTOR (streaming)

"Leadership female and next generation"

Paola Vidotto - Navy Academy Mercantile, General Manager

"The sea as opportunity. Women in the future of the blue economy" (video contribution)

Valeria Poggi - F.lli d'Amico Armatori spa, crewing department manager

"Our first steps in pink" 16.00 talk show "Women on board"

Speakers: Commander Antonella Scarciglia, commander Luciana Mirella Cambiaso, officer Sara Moscato, commissioner Veronica Storniello, ensign Marta Dabalà, Naval Academy

Moderator: Lucia Nappi - journalist Maritime Courier 16.30 closing works







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail