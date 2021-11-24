|
9.30 a.m.
|
accreditations and welcome coffee
|
10.00
|
start of work
|
|
Greetings authorities
|
|
First session interventions:
|
|
Claudio Tomei - USCLAC, President
|
|
Renata Tebaldi - Federmanager Group
Minerva, national coordinator (streaming)
"Women and
work: critical opportunities and perspectives"
|
|
Isabella Susy De Martini - doctor of
edge (streaming)
"Doctors on board: why
better women"
|
|
Horacio Vazquez - Maritimo Museum of
Buenos Aires, conductor
"The feminine side of
Argentine Merchant Navy" (video contribution)
|
11.30
|
coffee break
|
12.00
|
Second session speeches:
|
|
Sara Grilli - Municipality of Viareggio,
President of the Equal Opportunities Commission
"The
role of women in the world of work: between critical issues,
prospects and opportunities"
|
|
Esther Marchetti – Confitarma
"The
women armament and rights"
|
|
Brigida Morsellino - Technical Institute
aeronautical "Arturo Ferrarin" of Catania, manager
school (streaming)
"Women on the sea, for the
sea, with the sea"
|
|
Palmira Petrocelli - Italian Institute of
Navigation, President
"Women at the helm: at what point
are we?"
|
13.00
|
lunch
|
14.00
|
Third session speeches:
|
|
Rodolfo Magosso, Assarmatori, Commission
labour and industrial relations (streaming)
"Leadership
feminine"
|
|
Azzurra Rinaldi - UnitelmaSapienza,
teacher (streaming)
"Women's work and value
added: what potential for the nautical sector"
|
|
Luca Sisto - Confitarma, director
general
"A sea of opportunities for
all/all"
|
|
Michela Fucile - Yacht Broker srl,
CEO
"The tourist reception in the
ports, management and professions"
|
15.00
|
Fourth session speeches:
|
|
Francesca Biondo, Federpesca,
director
"Women of fishing: protections, opportunities,
challenges for the future"
|
|
Paola Tongiani - Wista, president
"From
words to deeds: let's move on to phase 2"
|
|
Carolina Villa - Ship & Crew Service
srl, MANAGING DIRECTOR (streaming)
"Leadership
female and next generation"
|
|
Paola Vidotto - Navy Academy
Mercantile, General Manager
"The sea as
opportunity. Women in the future of the blue economy"
(video contribution)
|
|
Valeria Poggi - F.lli d'Amico Armatori
spa, crewing department manager
"Our first steps
in pink"
|
16.00
|
talk show "Women on board"
|
|
Speakers: Commander Antonella
Scarciglia, commander Luciana Mirella Cambiaso, officer Sara
Moscato, commissioner Veronica Storniello, ensign Marta
Dabalà, Naval Academy
|
|
Moderator: Lucia Nappi - journalist
Maritime Courier
|
16.30
|
closing works