November 24, 2021
- With SwissRailvolution, Switzerland is aiming even further
on the railway
- The new association aims at a qualitative leap
of the national and transit rail network
- On the first of December, SwissRailvolution will be born,
an association that targets the definition of some projects
strategic railways, first of all that relating to the
continuation of AlpTransit to the south with the realization of the
Lugano-Chiasso fast route and the joining of the Italian network
(quadrupling of brianza, Milan-Tortona and Terzo lines
Pass).
- The initiative was presented today as part of the
conference "A Swiss Sea" organized
by the Swiss Road Haulage Association ASTAG and arrived at
Lugano at the fourth edition. During the meeting it was
highlighted that with the completion to the south of the AlpTransit lines
Lugano would be about half an hour by train from Milan and between
Lugano and Genoa the travel time of a fast train (with the
Third Pass completed) will fall below an hour and
half-hour.
