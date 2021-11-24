



November 24, 2021

Original news With SwissRailvolution, Switzerland is aiming even further on the railway

The new association aims at a qualitative leap of the national and transit rail network

On the first of December, SwissRailvolution will be born, an association that targets the definition of some projects strategic railways, first of all that relating to the continuation of AlpTransit to the south with the realization of the Lugano-Chiasso fast route and the joining of the Italian network (quadrupling of brianza, Milan-Tortona and Terzo lines Pass).

The initiative was presented today as part of the conference "A Swiss Sea" organized by the Swiss Road Haulage Association ASTAG and arrived at Lugano at the fourth edition. During the meeting it was highlighted that with the completion to the south of the AlpTransit lines Lugano would be about half an hour by train from Milan and between Lugano and Genoa the travel time of a fast train (with the Third Pass completed) will fall below an hour and half-hour.







