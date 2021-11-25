|
November 25, 2021
- Confitarma, a large part of the Italian fleet excluded from the
resources for the renewal and modernisation of ships
- Undermined the competitiveness of the national fleet on the
European and international market
- Participating in the inaugural meeting of the Permanent Table
for the established economic, social and territorial partnership
as part of the implementation of the National Recovery Plan and
Resilience "Italia Domani", coordinated by the president
of CNEL, Tiziano Treu, the President of the Italian Confederation
Shipowners (Confitarma), Mario Mattioli, reaffirmed the need
of the Italian shipping industry of urgent simplification and
de-bureaucratization of the regulations that regulate the sector and that
often prove to be a serious obstacle to competitiveness
of Italian operators. In addition, Mattioli reiterated what has already been said
mentioned in the recent meeting with Minister Giovannini in
the resources allocated to maritime transport to support and
accompany the important path of renewal and modernization
green technology of the fleet.
- "The 500 million euros envisaged by the government with the
Decree-Law No 59/2021, converted into Law No. 101/2021 -
remembered Mattioli - are intended for renewal and modernization only
of ferry and passenger ships operating in the Mediterranean area.
There is a real risk - underlined the president of
Confitarma - to exclude a large part of our fleet from the
national strategy to combat climate change,
effectively reducing its competitiveness on the European market and
international and, above all, making it even more
difficult to achieve the ambitious objectives set
on environmental issues'.
- "The entire world maritime industry - he continued
Mattioli - fully shares the ambitious reduction targets
of emissions and for some time it has been taking action in this regard at the level
international and community. In these days the
Committee of the IMO that will decide on the creation of a
five billion dollars research and development fund, proposed
from shipping, to accelerate technological development aimed at
ensure that zero-carbon fuels can
be used on large ocean-going ships. If approved, the
research and development fund should be operational by 2023,
allowing the entry into service of a large number of ships at zero
CO2 emissions by 2030, making the
zero-emission maritime transport by 2050."
