



November 25, 2021

Participating in the inaugural meeting of the Permanent Table for the established economic, social and territorial partnership as part of the implementation of the National Recovery Plan and Resilience "Italia Domani", coordinated by the president of CNEL, Tiziano Treu, the President of the Italian Confederation Shipowners (Confitarma), Mario Mattioli, reaffirmed the need of the Italian shipping industry of urgent simplification and de-bureaucratization of the regulations that regulate the sector and that often prove to be a serious obstacle to competitiveness of Italian operators. In addition, Mattioli reiterated what has already been said mentioned in the recent meeting with Minister Giovannini in the resources allocated to maritime transport to support and accompany the important path of renewal and modernization green technology of the fleet.

"The 500 million euros envisaged by the government with the Decree-Law No 59/2021, converted into Law No. 101/2021 - remembered Mattioli - are intended for renewal and modernization only of ferry and passenger ships operating in the Mediterranean area. There is a real risk - underlined the president of Confitarma - to exclude a large part of our fleet from the national strategy to combat climate change, effectively reducing its competitiveness on the European market and international and, above all, making it even more difficult to achieve the ambitious objectives set on environmental issues'.

"The entire world maritime industry - he continued Mattioli - fully shares the ambitious reduction targets of emissions and for some time it has been taking action in this regard at the level international and community. In these days the Committee of the IMO that will decide on the creation of a five billion dollars research and development fund, proposed from shipping, to accelerate technological development aimed at ensure that zero-carbon fuels can be used on large ocean-going ships. If approved, the research and development fund should be operational by 2023, allowing the entry into service of a large number of ships at zero CO2 emissions by 2030, making the zero-emission maritime transport by 2050."







