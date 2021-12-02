|
|
|
|
December 2, 2021
|
|
- ECSA calls for further action to counter
piracy in the Gulf of Guinea
-
- Berglund: the number of piracy episodes and the level of
Violence raises serious concerns
-
- The European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) has
urged the implementation of new actions to combat the
piracy endangering shipping in the Gulf of Guinea,
severity of the threat - noted the association of
European shipowners - which was highlighted by the last
November 24 incident involving the Danish frigate HDMS
Esbern Snare and that ended, after a brief clash in
fire, with the killing of four pirates, the wounding of one of
them and the capture of three others.
-
- Stressing the extreme concern of shipowners, the
President of ECSA, Claes Berglund - noted that "in the
In recent years, the situation in the Gulf of Guinea has been a
top priority for the European shipping industry. The
number of piracy incidents and the level of violence
serious concerns about commercial shipping and
safety of seafarers sailing in the area'.
-
- The shipowners' association has remarked its continuous and
full support for EU activities in the region, including
the Coordinated Maritime Presence (CMP) mechanism launched last year
January, but also urged the planning of further actions
to address the problem. "ECSA - explained Berglund -
absolutely appreciated the commitments already made by some
EU Member States to deploy means in recent months and years
air and naval in the region. We would strongly encourage the
Member States to regard this as a matter of absolute
priority and to allocate adequate resources to strengthen the
maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail