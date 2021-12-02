



December 2, 2021

Berglund: the number of piracy episodes and the level of Violence raises serious concerns

The European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) has urged the implementation of new actions to combat the piracy endangering shipping in the Gulf of Guinea, severity of the threat - noted the association of European shipowners - which was highlighted by the last November 24 incident involving the Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare and that ended, after a brief clash in fire, with the killing of four pirates, the wounding of one of them and the capture of three others.

Stressing the extreme concern of shipowners, the President of ECSA, Claes Berglund - noted that "in the In recent years, the situation in the Gulf of Guinea has been a top priority for the European shipping industry. The number of piracy incidents and the level of violence serious concerns about commercial shipping and safety of seafarers sailing in the area'.

The shipowners' association has remarked its continuous and full support for EU activities in the region, including the Coordinated Maritime Presence (CMP) mechanism launched last year January, but also urged the planning of further actions to address the problem. "ECSA - explained Berglund - absolutely appreciated the commitments already made by some EU Member States to deploy means in recent months and years air and naval in the region. We would strongly encourage the Member States to regard this as a matter of absolute priority and to allocate adequate resources to strengthen the maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea'.







