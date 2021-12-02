|
|
|
|
December 2, 2021
|
|
- Costa Cruises has taken delivery of the new Costa flagship
Tuscany
-
- It is the third ship in the fleet powered by natural gas
liquified
-
- Today, in the Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku, Costa Cruises
took delivery of the new flagship Costa Toscana, which is
the third ship in the company's natural gas fleet
liquefied in addition to AIDAnova and Costa Smeralda at
which will soon also join AIDACosma. In
occasion of delivery, the general manager of Costa Cruises,
Mario Zanetti, announced that the company, in addition to natural gas
liquefied used as fuel for the reduction of
emissions, is also working "on the experimentation of
further novelties, such as - he specified - the cells to
fuel and batteries, with the aim of arriving at the first
net-zero emission ship'.
-
- Tuscan Coast,of 185 thousand tons of gross tonnage, is
337 meters long and 42 meters wide. The ship will accommodate 6,730
passengers and 1,646 crew members.
-
- The first Cruise of Costa Toscana will depart from
Savona next March 5 with a week-long itinerary that
will visit Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and
Civitavecchia/Rome. After its debut the new flagship will remain
positioned in the western Mediterranean throughout the year. Over
of the summer season will stop in Savona,
Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Ibiza, Valencia, Marseille, while
during the autumn season Palma de Mallorca will take the
Ibiza place.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail