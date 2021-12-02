



December 2, 2021

Original news Costa Cruises has taken delivery of the new Costa flagship Tuscany

It is the third ship in the fleet powered by natural gas liquified

Today, in the Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku, Costa Cruises took delivery of the new flagship Costa Toscana, which is the third ship in the company's natural gas fleet liquefied in addition to AIDAnova and Costa Smeralda at which will soon also join AIDACosma. In occasion of delivery, the general manager of Costa Cruises, Mario Zanetti, announced that the company, in addition to natural gas liquefied used as fuel for the reduction of emissions, is also working "on the experimentation of further novelties, such as - he specified - the cells to fuel and batteries, with the aim of arriving at the first net-zero emission ship'.

Tuscan Coast,of 185 thousand tons of gross tonnage, is 337 meters long and 42 meters wide. The ship will accommodate 6,730 passengers and 1,646 crew members.

The first Cruise of Costa Toscana will depart from Savona next March 5 with a week-long itinerary that will visit Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome. After its debut the new flagship will remain positioned in the western Mediterranean throughout the year. Over of the summer season will stop in Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Ibiza, Valencia, Marseille, while during the autumn season Palma de Mallorca will take the Ibiza place.







