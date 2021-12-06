



December 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Agreement to promote the competitiveness of enterprises of Emilia-Romagna centered on the port of Ravenna

It was signed by the Customs Agency, the Region and AdSP of the North Central Adriatic

Customs and Monopolies Agency, Emilia-Romagna Region and Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center Settentrionale have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at encourage the attractiveness of Emilia-Romagna and support the competitiveness of companies abroad by encouraging exchange of knowledge, information and data useful for the analysis of territories and of the main industrial districts to promote initiatives concrete for the development of the regional entrepreneurial fabric.

The agreement also aims to attract foreign investment also through the beginning of the path for the definition of the areas inside the port of Ravenna that will constitute the future customs free zone and sharing of handling data of goods.

In this regard, the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini and the Councillor for Infrastructure, Tourism and Commerce, Andrea Corsini, highlighted that "the protocol is a new important step towards the establishment of the customs free zone at the port of Ravenna, as part of the simplified logistics area of Emilia-Romagna. Thus the "port of the region" it will become more competitive, compared to the competitor, for the lower costs of goods imported from countries outside the EU, with undoubted benefits for the entire economic fabric regional production. Thanks to the understanding and teamwork with the Port Authority and the Customs Agency, always becomes more defined the design of the ZLS of Emilia-Romagna for a intermodal logistics increasingly efficient, modern and sustainable'.

The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea Northern Central Adriatic, Daniele Rossi, recalled that with the start of the HUB port project of Ravenna you will have to «over 200 hectares of logistic/production areas directly connected to rail and major road infrastructure, case unique in the Italian port. This element, if considered together with the constituent ZLS and above all the possibility to have a Customs Free Zone - has rossi stressed - it will certainly be one of the decisive factors in terms of the competitiveness of these areas that are becoming even more attractive for foreign investors who are of interest to the port of Ravenna".







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail