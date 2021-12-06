|
December 6, 2021
- Agreement to promote the competitiveness of enterprises
of Emilia-Romagna centered on the port of Ravenna
- It was signed by the Customs Agency, the Region and
AdSP of the North Central Adriatic
- Customs and Monopolies Agency, Emilia-Romagna Region and
Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center
Settentrionale have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at
encourage the attractiveness of Emilia-Romagna and support the
competitiveness of companies abroad by encouraging exchange
of knowledge, information and data useful for the analysis of territories and
of the main industrial districts to promote initiatives
concrete for the development of the regional entrepreneurial fabric.
- The agreement also aims to attract foreign investment
also through the beginning of the path for the definition of the areas
inside the port of Ravenna that will constitute the future
customs free zone and sharing of handling data
of goods.
- In this regard, the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini and
the Councillor for Infrastructure, Tourism and Commerce, Andrea Corsini,
highlighted that "the protocol is a new
important step towards the establishment of the customs free zone at the
port of Ravenna, as part of the simplified logistics area
of Emilia-Romagna. Thus the "port of the region"
it will become more competitive, compared to the
competitor, for the lower costs of goods imported from countries
outside the EU, with undoubted benefits for the entire economic fabric
regional production. Thanks to the understanding and teamwork with
the Port Authority and the Customs Agency, always becomes
more defined the design of the ZLS of Emilia-Romagna for a
intermodal logistics increasingly efficient, modern and
sustainable'.
- The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Central Adriatic, Daniele Rossi, recalled that with
the start of the HUB port project of Ravenna you will have to
«over 200 hectares of logistic/production areas directly
connected to rail and major road infrastructure, case
unique in the Italian port. This element, if
considered together with the constituent ZLS and above all the
possibility to have a Customs Free Zone - has
rossi stressed - it will certainly be one of the decisive factors
in terms of the competitiveness of these areas that are becoming
even more attractive for foreign investors who
are of interest to the port of Ravenna".
