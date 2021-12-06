



December 6, 2021

Original news Today in China the new logistics group China is born Logistics Group

Strategic shareholders are China Eastern Airlines, China COSCO Shipping, and China Merchants Group

Today in Beijing was celebrated the institution of the China Logistics Group Co., a company born from the merger of the China Railway Materials Group Corporation, the Chinese public company for the supply of railway rolling stock and active in different industrial and logistics sectors, and China Chengtong Holdings Group, a Chinese public investment company for the restructuring and transformation of public companies national, and which sees the participation, as strategic investors always with public capital, of the company Chinese airline China Eastern Airlines, of the Chinese shipowning group China COSCO Shipping, and China Merchants Group, active in the transport and finance sectors and in the real estate sector. The three strategic investors hold respectively 10.0%, 7.3% and 4.9% of the capital of China Logistics Group.









