December 6, 2021
- Today in China the new logistics group China is born
Logistics Group
- Strategic shareholders are China Eastern Airlines, China COSCO
Shipping, and China Merchants Group
- Today in Beijing was celebrated the institution of the
China Logistics Group Co., a company born from the merger of the
China Railway Materials Group Corporation, the Chinese public company
for the supply of railway rolling stock and active in
different industrial and logistics sectors, and China Chengtong
Holdings Group, a Chinese public investment company for
the restructuring and transformation of public companies
national, and which sees the participation, as
strategic investors always with public capital, of the company
Chinese airline China Eastern Airlines, of the Chinese shipowning group
China COSCO Shipping, and China Merchants Group, active in the
transport and finance sectors and in the real estate sector. The
three strategic investors hold respectively 10.0%, 7.3%
and 4.9% of the capital of China Logistics Group.
