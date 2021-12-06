



December 6, 2021

Original news Genoa is the first eManifest for goods in arrival

The experimentation, successfully started, has started from the port of Naples

Spediporto, the association of freight forwarders of Genoa, has made known that the first manifesto Merci in Arrivo is Genoese thanks to the completion by Hub Telematica, a company participated by Spediporto, Assagenti and Sis, of the project of re-engineering of goods of the telematic system of the Customs. The experimentation, successfully started, has started from the port of Naples. The central Naples customs office, in fact, is was chosen as a pilot for the operational experimentation of the new ways of presenting the Goods Manifesto in Arrival. Receiving the first outcome of the new eManifest system, marked by MRN 21ITQWRA000000000M1 - underlined Spediporto - is an important and prestigious milestone achieved by Hub Telematica which confirms the path taken to starting from Genoa with the start of customs telematization occurred in 1997.

In these days further activities are underway, always on the pilot customs, and the start of tests is expected in the short term also at other customs offices.







