|
|
|
|
December 6, 2021
|
|
- Genoa is the first eManifest for goods in
arrival
-
- The experimentation, successfully started, has started
from the port of Naples
-
- Spediporto, the association of freight forwarders of Genoa, has
made known that the first manifesto Merci in Arrivo is Genoese
thanks to the completion by Hub Telematica, a company
participated by Spediporto, Assagenti and Sis, of the project of
re-engineering of goods of the telematic system of the
Customs. The experimentation, successfully started, has started
from the port of Naples. The central Naples customs office, in fact, is
was chosen as a pilot for the operational experimentation of the
new ways of presenting the Goods Manifesto in
Arrival. Receiving the first outcome of the new eManifest system,
marked by MRN 21ITQWRA000000000M1 - underlined
Spediporto - is an important and prestigious milestone
achieved by Hub Telematica which confirms the path taken to
starting from Genoa with the start of customs telematization
occurred in 1997.
-
- In these days further activities are underway, always
on the pilot customs, and the start of tests is expected in the short term
also at other customs offices.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail