December 7, 2021
- The express delivery market is entering a new
phase adapting to the new post-pandemic normal
- This is highlighted by the latest report by Transport Intelligence that
forecasts a compound annual growth rate of +7.7% for the sector
in the period 2020-2025
- The express delivery market will grow by +10.4%
in 2021, but the positive trend is fading from the highs
recorded during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It provides for it
the British research and analysis company Transport
Intelligence (Ti ) highlighting, in its new report "Global
Express & Small Parcels 2021", which this year the market
recorded high rates of development, with year-on-year growth
year of +16.4% in the first half of 2021 and growth
annual total more contained and expected by +10.4% given that
growth is slowing down again in the second half of the year
aligning with pre-pandemic levels. According to Ti, the
express deliveries is entering a new phase by adapting to the
new post-pandemic normal.
- He explained to you that throughout 2020 and 2021 the growth of the
Express delivery market has been characterized by
increasing B2C volumes and increased use of this mode
transport by freight forwarders in an attempt to manage and
reduce the negative impact of supply disruptions
chains determined by the pandemic. However - took over Transport
Intelligence - the gradual reopening of societies, the challenges
of the global supply chain and the increase in
inflation affecting the prices of goods and purchasing power
of consumers led in the second half of 2021 to
a slowdown in growth.
- Relative to the coming years, You predict that the market
worldwide express deliveries will register from 2020 to 2025
a compound annual growth rate of +7.7%, development rate -
noted the British company - more similar to rates
observed before the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Referring specifically to express shipment volumes
generated by online sales, It believes you that the levels of the
e-commerce demand will remain high until 2025, including
if the increase in the growth in demand for home deliveries
due to lockdowns it will subside. Transport Intelligence has
specified that the B2B segment of the market should also lead
this growth, although within this segment the models
of demand are changing: changes in the
B2B express deliveries - Clarified Ti - are largely driven
the change in stock planning implemented in order to
mitigate risks related to supply chain dysfunctions, with
a transition from "just-in-time" to "just-in-case".
However - Ti specified - another important factor of
change consists of B2B buying habits that
they become more similar to B2C ones: this - he explained
the company - is breaking down the distinction between B2B volumes and
B2C as B2B express shipments are increasing
size composed of more frequent shipments of larger dimensions
small, like B2C. As the market continues to
develop until 2025, You believe that the distinction between volumes
B2B and B2C will decline further, with the exception of the a sectors
higher value per shipment, such as aerospace or
pharmaceutical.
