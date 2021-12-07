



December 7, 2021

This is highlighted by the latest report by Transport Intelligence that forecasts a compound annual growth rate of +7.7% for the sector in the period 2020-2025

The express delivery market will grow by +10.4% in 2021, but the positive trend is fading from the highs recorded during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It provides for it the British research and analysis company Transport Intelligence (Ti ) highlighting, in its new report "Global Express & Small Parcels 2021", which this year the market recorded high rates of development, with year-on-year growth year of +16.4% in the first half of 2021 and growth annual total more contained and expected by +10.4% given that growth is slowing down again in the second half of the year aligning with pre-pandemic levels. According to Ti, the express deliveries is entering a new phase by adapting to the new post-pandemic normal.

He explained to you that throughout 2020 and 2021 the growth of the Express delivery market has been characterized by increasing B2C volumes and increased use of this mode transport by freight forwarders in an attempt to manage and reduce the negative impact of supply disruptions chains determined by the pandemic. However - took over Transport Intelligence - the gradual reopening of societies, the challenges of the global supply chain and the increase in inflation affecting the prices of goods and purchasing power of consumers led in the second half of 2021 to a slowdown in growth.

Relative to the coming years, You predict that the market worldwide express deliveries will register from 2020 to 2025 a compound annual growth rate of +7.7%, development rate - noted the British company - more similar to rates observed before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring specifically to express shipment volumes generated by online sales, It believes you that the levels of the e-commerce demand will remain high until 2025, including if the increase in the growth in demand for home deliveries due to lockdowns it will subside. Transport Intelligence has specified that the B2B segment of the market should also lead this growth, although within this segment the models of demand are changing: changes in the B2B express deliveries - Clarified Ti - are largely driven the change in stock planning implemented in order to mitigate risks related to supply chain dysfunctions, with a transition from "just-in-time" to "just-in-case". However - Ti specified - another important factor of change consists of B2B buying habits that they become more similar to B2C ones: this - he explained the company - is breaking down the distinction between B2B volumes and B2C as B2B express shipments are increasing size composed of more frequent shipments of larger dimensions small, like B2C. As the market continues to develop until 2025, You believe that the distinction between volumes B2B and B2C will decline further, with the exception of the a sectors higher value per shipment, such as aerospace or pharmaceutical.







