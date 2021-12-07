|
|
|
|
December 7, 2021
|
|
- UIRR, door-to-door combined transport emits 60-90% of
LESS CO2 than Euro 6 road haulage
-
- In addition - underlined the association - its needs
energy is 40-70% lower
-
- The International Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport (UIRR) has
published the results of a study on carbon footprint and
the energy efficiency of combined transport achieved by the
d-fine GmbH in Frankfurt that highlight - underlined
the association - as today the combined door-to-door transport
emits 60-90% less CO2 than the corresponding
unimodal alternative of more efficient road transport
from the point of view of emissions (Euro 6). Also - has
highlighted again UIRR - the energy needs of transport
combined door-to-door, measured in megajoules per ton for
kilometer is 40-70% lower than road transport
Euro 6.
-
- UIRR has specified that moreover the prospects of the
door-to-door combined transport are rosy as an additional
improvement of its performance does not require discoveries
scientific: thanks to an already high level of
electrification, door-to-door combined transport is
in fact able to use electricity directly
produced from renewable sources.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail