



December 7, 2021

In addition - underlined the association - its needs energy is 40-70% lower

The International Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport (UIRR) has published the results of a study on carbon footprint and the energy efficiency of combined transport achieved by the d-fine GmbH in Frankfurt that highlight - underlined the association - as today the combined door-to-door transport emits 60-90% less CO2 than the corresponding unimodal alternative of more efficient road transport from the point of view of emissions (Euro 6). Also - has highlighted again UIRR - the energy needs of transport combined door-to-door, measured in megajoules per ton for kilometer is 40-70% lower than road transport Euro 6.

UIRR has specified that moreover the prospects of the door-to-door combined transport are rosy as an additional improvement of its performance does not require discoveries scientific: thanks to an already high level of electrification, door-to-door combined transport is in fact able to use electricity directly produced from renewable sources.







