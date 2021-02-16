testata inforMARE

17 febbraio 2021 Il quotidiano on-line per gli operatori e gli utenti del trasporto 08:14 GMT+1






16 febbraio 2021

Giovedì un webinar internazionale sul tema “Maritime Competition and cooperation: Spain and Italy clusters”

È organizzato dai Propeller Club di Spagna e Italia

Giovedì prossimo alle ore 17.30 si terrà un webinar internazionale dal titolo “Maritime Competition and cooperation: Spain and Italy clusters” che è stato organizzato dai Propeller Club di Spagna e Italia. L'incontro sarà occasione per fare sinergia e consolidare il network tra i due cluster marittimi e il dibattito sarà inoltre incentrato sui recenti trend marittimi nel Mediterraneo e su come la pandemia sta impattando su di essi in termini di merci trasportate e sulle rotte strategiche.

Le quattro sessioni di lavoro saranno dedicate a short sea shipping, logistica, nuove energie e porti. Introdurranno i lavori le presidenze dei Propeller Club di Italia e Spagna. A seguire due speech tecnici curati da SRM (centro studi del Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo) e dal porto di Barcellona e poi un dibattito con esponenti del mondo istituzionale, portuale, armatoriale, intermodale e associativo.


Programma

Opening Remarks:
  

PRESIDENTS of The International Propeller Clubs Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao y Algeciras


Umberto MASUCCI, President of The International Propeller Clubs, Italy

Keynote Speakers:


Alessandro PANARO, Head of Maritime & Energy Dep., SRM


Lluís PARÍS, Commercial Manager of Port de Barcelona

Speakers :


Miguel Angel PALOMERO, Spanish Speakers Introduction


Alessandro PANARO, Italian Speakers Introduction


Short Sea Shipping


Zeno D'AGOSTINO, CEO RAM SpA – Logistica – Infrastrutture – Trasporti


Matteo CATANI, CEO Grandi Navi Veloci - GNV


Mario MASSAROTTI, General Manager Grimaldi Logistics Spain


Logistics


Tomás PELLISÉ, General Manager Barcelona Container Depot


Marcello DI CATERINA, Vice President and General Manager ALIS


New Energies


Valentina INFANTE, Head of Small Scale LNG Business Development and Sales -Edison


Georges BASSOUL, General Manager of Balearia


Ports


Daniele ROSSI, President Italian Ports Association


Mar CHAO, Operations Manager of Puertos del Estado

Q&A

Final Conclusions




Informazione pubblicitaria


Indice Prima pagina Indice "Le Aziende informano"

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genova - ITALIA
tel.: 010.2462122, fax: 010.2516768, e-mail