Opening Remarks:
PRESIDENTS of The International Propeller
Clubs Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao y Algeciras
Umberto MASUCCI, President of The
International Propeller Clubs, Italy
Keynote Speakers:
Alessandro PANARO, Head of Maritime &
Energy Dep., SRM
Lluís PARÍS, Commercial
Manager of Port de Barcelona
Speakers :
Miguel Angel PALOMERO, Spanish Speakers
Introduction
Alessandro PANARO, Italian Speakers
Introduction
Short Sea Shipping
Zeno D'AGOSTINO, CEO RAM SpA –
Logistica – Infrastrutture – Trasporti
Matteo CATANI, CEO Grandi Navi Veloci -
GNV
Mario MASSAROTTI, General Manager
Grimaldi Logistics Spain
Logistics
Tomás PELLISÉ, General
Manager Barcelona Container Depot
Marcello DI CATERINA, Vice President and
General Manager ALIS
New Energies
Valentina INFANTE, Head of Small Scale
LNG Business Development and Sales -Edison
Georges BASSOUL, General Manager of
Balearia
Ports
Daniele ROSSI, President Italian Ports
Association
Mar CHAO, Operations Manager of Puertos
del Estado
Q&A
Final Conclusions