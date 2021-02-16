

16 febbraio 2021

Giovedì un webinar internazionale sul tema “Maritime Competition and cooperation: Spain and Italy clusters”

È organizzato dai Propeller Club di Spagna e Italia

Giovedì prossimo alle ore 17.30 si terrà un webinar internazionale dal titolo “Maritime Competition and cooperation: Spain and Italy clusters” che è stato organizzato dai Propeller Club di Spagna e Italia. L'incontro sarà occasione per fare sinergia e consolidare il network tra i due cluster marittimi e il dibattito sarà inoltre incentrato sui recenti trend marittimi nel Mediterraneo e su come la pandemia sta impattando su di essi in termini di merci trasportate e sulle rotte strategiche.

Le quattro sessioni di lavoro saranno dedicate a short sea shipping, logistica, nuove energie e porti. Introdurranno i lavori le presidenze dei Propeller Club di Italia e Spagna. A seguire due speech tecnici curati da SRM (centro studi del Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo) e dal porto di Barcellona e poi un dibattito con esponenti del mondo istituzionale, portuale, armatoriale, intermodale e associativo.



Programma

Opening Remarks: PRESIDENTS of The International Propeller Clubs Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao y Algeciras

Umberto MASUCCI, President of The International Propeller Clubs, Italy Keynote Speakers:

Alessandro PANARO, Head of Maritime & Energy Dep., SRM

Lluís PARÍS, Commercial Manager of Port de Barcelona Speakers :

Miguel Angel PALOMERO, Spanish Speakers Introduction

Alessandro PANARO, Italian Speakers Introduction

Short Sea Shipping

Zeno D'AGOSTINO, CEO RAM SpA – Logistica – Infrastrutture – Trasporti

Matteo CATANI, CEO Grandi Navi Veloci - GNV

Mario MASSAROTTI, General Manager Grimaldi Logistics Spain

Logistics

Tomás PELLISÉ, General Manager Barcelona Container Depot

Marcello DI CATERINA, Vice President and General Manager ALIS

New Energies

Valentina INFANTE, Head of Small Scale LNG Business Development and Sales -Edison

Georges BASSOUL, General Manager of Balearia

Ports

Daniele ROSSI, President Italian Ports Association

Mar CHAO, Operations Manager of Puertos del Estado Q&A Final Conclusions







