The Korean Register authorized to provide certification and surveillance services to Greek ships

The Greek Ministry of Maritime Activities and Island Policies has signed up with the Korean Register (KR) an agreement with which the South Korean classification society is authorized to provide certification and surveillance services to vessels of Greek flag and Hellenic maritime societies. The agreement was underwritten, representing the dicastery, by the deputy flagship Georgios Alexandrakis, commander of the Hellenic Coast Guard, and, for Korean Register, by Joosung Park regional manager for Europe of the Asian company and managing director of KR Hellas.