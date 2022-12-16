In Palermo a conference on the role of Sicily in the economic, logistical and geopolitical scenario

The fourth edition of the conference "We, the Mediterranean ... 12 months a year" organized by the System Authority Port of the Sea of Western Sicily will be held next December 21 at the Cruise Terminal of the port of Palermo. The meeting will focus on the theme "Sicily, junction Mediterranean, geopolitics, economy and logistics: challenges and opportunity".
Program
|09.30
|Welcome coffee
|10.00
|Institutional greetings
|
|Pasqualino Monti, President AdSP of the Sea of Sicily western
|
|Raffaele Macauda, Commander of the Port Authority of Palermo and Maritime Director of Western Sicily
|
|Roberto Lagalla, Mayor of Palermo
|10.30
|Sicily in the center
|
|Pasqualino Monti, President AdSP of the Sea of Sicily western
|11.00
| Sicily, Mediterranean hub, geopolitics, economy and Logistics: challenges and opportunities
|
|Round table moderated by Nicola Porro and Luca Telese:
|
|Cristina Busi Ferruzzi, President of SIBEG Coca Cola
|
|Matteo Catani, CEO GNV
|
|Simone Demarchi, CEO of AXPO Italia
|
|Eugenio Grimaldi, Executive Manager Grimaldi Group
|
|Edward Luttwak, Government Strategy Advisor
|
|Paolo Mieli, Editorialist for Corriere della Sera
|
|Massimo Ponzellini, Honorary President of the EIB
|12.15
|Nicola Porro and Luca Telese talk to
|
|Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forest Sovereignty
|
|Nello Musumeci, Minister for Civil Protection and policies of the Sea
|
|Edoardo Rixi, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Infrastructure Transport
|13.00
|Light Lunch