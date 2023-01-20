In 2022, Russian ports, despite sanctions, handled record traffic
Volumes slightly increased compared to the previous year thanks to the export of raw materials and energy products
January 20, 2023
Russia's import-export by sea and commercial traffic Transit seafarer of the nation has suffered more the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the resulting from the war against Ukraine and the resulting sanctions against Moscow. This is one of the evaluations that can be draw by analyzing the data of the traffic of goods enlivened by the Russian ports in 2022, the year in which - on February 24 - Russian troops They crossed the Ukrainian borders. The data, released today from the association of national commercial ports, show that the Last year the volume of cargo passed through the airports Russian dockers reached the historical record of 841,5 million tons, total that is slightly higher than the previous one historical peak of 840.3 million tons established in 2019 when the health crisis had not yet begun and that not only is also +2.5% higher than in 2020 when the grip of the pandemic was more intense, but also of +0.7% compared to to 2021 when the coronavirus crisis was easing and War hostilities had not yet begun.
The stability of trade by sea is based on the export of raw materials and energy products which, moreover, represent a a very large share of Russia's gross domestic product, constituting about a third of the value of goods and services produced by the country. In 2022, Russian exports of goods by sea amounted to 667.5 million tonnes, with increases of +1.0%, +3.2% and +2.0% on 2021, 2020 and 2019. Growing, last year In the year, cabotage traffic volumes were also found in the Russian ports, which have also benefited from the need of the nation to transfer cargoes to ports on which The effect of sanctions is less significant, volumes than in 2022 amounted to 77.0 million tonnes, with increases of +10.7% and +1.3% on 2021 and 2020 and with a decrease of -5.8% on 2019. On the other hand, the flows of goods in import and in transit, most affected by the effects of war, which are results pairs respective to 36,3 million tons (- 10.2%, -0.8% and -2.7%) and 60.7 million tons (-5.9%, -1.5% and -9.7%).
In 2022 Russian ports have enlivened a total of 404.7 million tons of dry goods, with a decrease of -2,0% on 2021 (0% on 2020 and +7.6% on 2019) which is a consequence the reduction of container traffic, and therefore of the volumes of semi-finished and finished products, which stood at 45.3 million tons (-26.0%, +21.5% and -19.8%). The ferrous metals with 24,5 million tons (- 15.7%, -8.9% and -8,2%). Both coal volumes are growing, totalling 206,5 million tons (+1.8%, +9.5% and +17.3%), those of cereals, attested to 45,1 million tons (+6.4%, -10.3% and +16.8%), and mineral and mineral fertilizers, equal results respectively to 24,2 million tons (+25.1%, +26.0% and +28.0%) and 12.6 million tons (+6.0%, -4.5% and +41.6%).
In the liquid bulk sector, last year's total was State of 436,8 million tons (+3.4%, +5.0% and -5.9%), included 238,1 million tons of crude oil (+7.5%, +8.9% and -7.3%), 138.8 million tons of petroleum products (- 5.3%, -2.7% and -7.4%), 35.2 million tons of natural gas liquefied (+8.8%, +8.0% and +7.3%) and 4,5 million tons of food products (+8.6%, 0% and +7.7%).
In 2022 the ports of the Sea of Azov/Black Sea basin, through to which the majority of Russia's sea trade passes, have enlivened 263,6 million tons (+2.7%, +4.6% and +2.1%). The Russian port ports of call of the Baltic Sea basin have enlivened 245,5 million tons (- 2.9%, +1.7% and -4.3%), those of Far East 227,8 million tons (+1.5%, +2.1% and +6.7%), the ports of the Arctic basin 98,5 million tons (+4.4%, +2.6% and -6.0%) and those of the Caspian Sea six million tons of goods (- 13.9%, -25.9% and -18.9%).
The fourth quarter of 2022 alone was found to be the best quarterly period of the year having been eventful 222,3 million tons of goods, with an increment of +4.0% compared to 213.7 million tons handled by Russian ports in the last quarter of 2021. The only dry goods were equal to 111,4 million tons (+8.2%) and liquid ones to 110,9 million tons (+0.2%). Overall, the traffic of Export amounted to 175.7 million tons (+5.1%), import to 9.6 million tons (- 12.7%), transit traffic to 16,1 million tons (- 8.0%) and that of cabotage to 20,8 million tons (+16,2%).
