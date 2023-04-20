CMA CGM has sold 50% of the Russian intermodal and logistics company Logoper

The shipowning group French CMA CGM has yielded for the consideration of one euro 50% of the capital of the Russian Logoper LLC, intermodal and logistics company, to Alexander Kakhidze, who is a former executive of the Russian railway group Russian Railways and which previously held the remaining 50% of Logoper di which he has now become the sole owner. The news was given by the Russian press recalling that the French group had acquired the Participation in the Russian company in February 2018. Last year Logoper has handled loads for a total of more than 120 thousand container teu.