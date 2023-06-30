Japan's Marubeni will acquire 25% percent of Norway's Klaveness Dry Bulk

The Japanese group Marubeni Corporation, which operates in numerous sectors including those of raw materials, energy, infrastructure, chemistry, distribution and food products, has announced the expansion of its own marine transport activity, currently focused on a fleet of bulk vessels and for the transport of liquefied natural gas, with the underwriting of an agreement for the acquisition of a share equal to 25% of the Klaveness share capital Dry Bulk, company of the Norwegian group Torvald Klaveness that operates bulk carrier ships mainly in the Panamax segment.
Marubeni and Klaveness have already been collaborating since April 2020 through the joint venture Maruklav Management Inc. operating a bulk carrier Panamax pool.