South Korea's KSOE will become the largest shareholder of compatriot STX Heavy Industries

The South Korean shipbuilding group Korea Shipbuilding &
Offshore Engineering (KSOE) to become the largest shareholder
of compatriot STX Heavy Industries, a company that produces
marine engines and equipment for the marine sector. KSOE has
signed an agreement to acquire from the company
investments Pinetree Partners, current largest shareholder of STX
Heavy Industries, 6.52 million shares of the latter, equal to
about 22.85% of the share capital. The transaction will have a
worth 39.14 billion won ($31 million). In addition
the agreement provides for a capital increase with KSOE which will acquire
5.36 million new shares of STX Heavy Industries raising the
own share at 35% with a total investment that will rise
to 81.3 billion won ($64 million).