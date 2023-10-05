CIRCLE has won an EMSA tender on the Maritime Single Window

The Italian CIRCLE Group has won a tender
by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) for
carry out a feasibility study on the development of the
Maritime One-Stop Shop for a group of neighbouring countries
(Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine,
Tunisia, Georgia, Moldova, Turkey and Ukraine). The company, which with
The contract was awarded an amount of about 144 thousand
euro, will lead, in collaboration with the company of
consultancy Open Plan Consulting, a consortium formed by the highest
Maritime experts to implement a maritime environment
innovative and efficient.