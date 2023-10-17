Changes in the management structure of Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises has announced changes in its
structure that will be carried out the next first
November when Roberto Alberti will take on the new role of
Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Officer reporting directly
CEO Mario Zanetti. In this new role,
Alberti will lead the finance, IT, legal, and corporate functions
communication and government relations. On the coast for over 15 years,
Alberti has held various positions of increasing responsibility
in Italy and abroad and since March 2021 he has held the position of Chief
commercial officer.
In addition, Francesco Muglia, who has been with Costa Cruises since 2016, will extend his
Your current responsibilities as Senior
Vice President Global Marketing and Sales, also Managing Director
Chief Executive Officer Zanetti.
Finally, Giovanna Loi will take on the role of vice president
global marketing and customer experience innovation by joining Costa
starting from 6 November and reporting directly to
Francesco Muglia. Loi will hold the functions managed until
today at Muglia: global brand & advertising, CRM & loyalty,
customer experience innovation & on board communication,
Omnichannel Media, Marketing Intelligence and Marketing Planning.
Loi is currently chief digital officer at GroupM Italy.