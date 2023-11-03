In the third quarter, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado handled 16.2 million tons of cargo (-3.9%)

Last month, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure were managed by
by the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
handled nearly 5.6 million tons of goods, volume
representing a decrease of -1.0% compared to September 2022, increases
respectively of +5.8% and +24.5% compared to September 2021 and
in 2020 when the business was impacted by the effects of the
of the Covid-19 pandemic and a decrease of -2.3% compared to September
of 2019 before the health crisis began. In particular, a
September 2023 The only port of call in the Ligurian capital has
handled 4.2 million tons of cargo, stable volume
compared to the same month last year, which is the
result of a -3.8% decline in miscellaneous goods offset by
increases of +9.0% in liquid bulk and +2.5% in bulk
Dry. In Savona-Vado the total traffic was over 1.3
million tonnes, with an overall decrease of -3.9%
caused by the -6.0% contraction in miscellaneous goods and the
-15.4% reduction in liquid bulk, while solid bulk
grew by +101.1%.
In the third quarter of 2023, the two Ligurian ports
handled a total of 16.2 million tonnes of goods, with a
decrease of -3.9% over the same period last year.
In Genoa, the quarterly total was €12.4 million.
tonnes, with a fourth consecutive quarterly decline
-3.4%. In the miscellaneous goods sector alone,
8.0 million tonnes (-5.3%) were handled, of which 5.2 million tonnes
million tons of containerized cargo (-9.1%) realized
with a container handling of 580 thousand TEUs (-8.1%) and 2.8
million tonnes of conventional goods (+2.7%). Reduced
liquid bulk volumes with 3.4 million tonnes of
mineral oils (-0.4%) and 205 thousand tons of other cargo (-16.9%),
including 81 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (-26.1%) and 123 thousand
tonnes of chemicals (-9.4%). Solid bulk is
grew by +11.4% in the commercial sector to 199 thousand
tonnes and +18.1% in the industrial sector, having totalled
345 thousand tons. Supplies of fuels and supplies of
On board amounted to 198 thousand tons (-3.9%).
The port of Savona-Vado closed the third quarter of 2023
with a total of almost 3.8 million tonnes (-5.4%), of which 1.0 million tonnes
million tons of conventional goods (-16.1%), 777 thousand
tonnes of goods in containers (+7.0%) made with a
container handling of 93 thousand TEUs (+48.2%), 1.5%
million tons of liquid bulk (-5.7%) and 410 thousand
tonnes of dry bulk (+12.2%).
In the third quarter of this year, passenger traffic in the
the port of Genoa was two million people (+10.6%),
of which 1.4 million ferry passengers (+4.5%) and 592 thousand
cruise passengers (+28.5%), while in Savona-Vado the figure was
463 thousand passengers (-11.0%), of which 238 thousand in the
cruises (+53.0%) and 226 thousand in ferries (-38.3%).
In the first nine months of 2023, the two ports handled
a total of 48.6 million tonnes of goods, with a
reduction of -4.8% compared to the same period last year, of which
37.2 million tonnes in Genoa (-5.2%) and 11.5 million tonnes in
Savona-Vado (-3.4%). Global container traffic is
2.07 million TEUs (-2.1%), with 1.81 million TEUs
handled in the Genoese airport (-6.4%) and 265 thousand in the
Savona (+42.5%).