IRU, the EU Commission's proposal on combined transport does not promote this modality system, but harms it

The International Road Transport Union (IRU) believes that the new
Proposal on combined transport presented on Tuesday by the
The European Commission not only does not promote this method of
handling of goods, but rather damages it
(
of 7
November
2023). According to the Commission's intentions, the
The aim of the proposal is to focus on support for
Combined transport operations defined as
that reduce externalities by at least 40%
compared to road-only transport operations.
The IRU points out that the EU Commission "has not provided any
clarification of what will be considered an external cost and
how it will be calculated. In addition, Member States will have to
develop policies that make transport combined and
multimodal efficiency and reduce costs by at least
10% within seven years'.
"We appreciate it," explained Raluca Marian, EU Director
IRU Advocacy - the Commission's efforts to address
finally the rules on combined transport, but let us consider the
proposed as a missed opportunity to establish a framework for
Simple and transparent incentives for freight transport users
combined and intermodal. The IRU is not convinced that
incentives for combined transport with performance in terms of
external costs of road freight transport operations and
the right approach. It could slow down the reduction of the footprint of
road freight transport'.
In particular, the IRU criticises the fact that the
Commission to leave the establishment of a system for calculating the
external costs to an implementing act and that the proposal includes
only a vague reference to the "IMPACT" manual on costs
external transport sector of the European Commission, while
The initiative is not fully taken into account
"CountEmissions EU" for the calculation of EU emissions.
transport of the Commission.
In addition, noting that another condition laid down for the
Benefiting from the incentives is the mandatory use of the system
Electronic Freight Information (eFTI), which is
defined by EU Regulation no. 1056 of 2020, the IRU underlines that
the effective implementation of the eFTI has only been initiated at
at EU level and that, if there are no further delays,
The full application of the standard is envisaged only for the
mid-2026. The International Association
Road Transport Sector therefore considers that 'the compulsory use of
eFTI should not become an obstacle to incentives for the
combined transport'.
"The additional complexity and legal uncertainty -
Marian observed - may not persuade the
hauliers to make greater use of combined transport
and intermodal and, therefore, the proposal may not achieve the
the goal of decarbonising freight transport and logistics.
In real situations, he stressed, it's all about efficiency
and cooperation and complementarity between the
modality. This, Marian concluded, is what
that legislators should keep in mind when setting the
rules, instead of contrasting different modalities and
establish artificial hierarchies between different modalities
disconnected from everyday reality. A
cooperation between the different modalities and, in order to
enable it, we need an EU-wide framework for a
modern legal system'.