TX Logistik has finalized the acquisition of Exploris Deutschland Holding

TX Logistik, a German company controlled by Mercitalia
Logistics of the Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) group, has finalized
the acquisition of Exploris Deutschland Holding GmbH Hamburg, a company
European rail freight transport, thus becoming the
Germany's second largest rail freight operator. After the
preliminary contract signed last July, the operation was completed
finalized following the clearance of the authorities
competent antitrust authorities.
With the closing of the agreement, the FS Logistics Hub is
now present in 11 countries, including through its
Exploris, including Via Cargo, HSL Logistik and Delta Rail. The
Exploris' international rail connections, strongly
oriented towards east-west transport, complete the TX network
Logistik, already very present along the north-south European axis.
The operation thus allows the Logistics Hub to have a greater
development of international business, integrating the two realities
which together have a turnover of around 500 million euros
and a total of over 1,000 people, bringing the total number of
the Hub's total resources in Europe.
The network of services offered by Exploris is spread over eight
Countries (Germany, Poland, Belgium, Netherlands, Czech Republic,
Slovakia, Austria and Switzerland) with 12 direct connections. In addition
the company offers railway shunting services in Germany and
Poland and has its own training centre for the
operational staff.
«Our playing field - Carlo Palasciano, chief
international officer of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group - not
it stops at national borders but extends throughout Europe. The
Closing the transaction makes us take great steps forward in terms of
affirm the role that the Logistics Hub is carving out for itself as a
European logistics operator. We have embarked on a path of growth
to increase the volume of goods transported by train thanks to
increasingly effective connections to both the national and
to the European rail corridors, consolidating the integration of the
sea-rail-road transport systems and providing an alternative
road transport across Europe'.