In November, the significant decline in revenues of Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL continued

Last month, the trend of accentuated
reduction in the turnover of the three main
Taiwan's containerized shipping in place from summer-autumn
of 2022 which is caused by the decrease in the value of freight rates
Maritime. Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai revenues in November
Lines amounted to $22.7 billion respectively
Taiwan (US$722 million), US$10.9 billion
Taiwan and 8.6 billion, with declines of -37.1%, -44.3% and -33.6% on the
November 2022.
In the first eleven months of 2023, the revenues of the three companies
amounted to $253.1 billion, respectively
Taiwanese, 130.1 billion and 91.9 billion, with decreases of -57.7%,
-63.8% and -62.9% compared to the January-November period last year.