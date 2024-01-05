Maersk confirms the decision to suspend the transits of its ships in the Red Sea

If yesterday the companies of the consortium THE Alliance confirmed
the diversion to the Cape of Good Hope of the
all the maritime traffic that they previously carried out
transit through the Red Sea, circumnavigating Africa to
avoid repeated attacks on ships by the Houthis
in the area of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, today also the Maersk Line,
the world's second largest carrier in the maritime transport market
container, confirmed the decision to suspend all voyages
across the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
"The situation," the Danish company explained in a
Note - It is constantly evolving and remains extremely
and all available information confirms that the
security risk continues to be at a high level
remarkably high. We have therefore decided that for the next
all Maersk ships destined to transit the Mediterranean Sea.
Red/Gulf of Aden will be diverted south around the Cape of
Good hope." "We understand," Maersk said
Reaching out to customers – the potential impact this will have
on your logistics operations, but we assure you that all
decisions have been carefully considered and, in the final analysis,
prioritise the safety of our ships,
and your cargo'.
"While we continue to hope for a sustainable solution
in the near future and we do everything we can to contribute to it -
We encourage customers to prepare for persistence
of complications in the area and the occurrence of disruptions
significant in the global network'.